          NCAA lacrosse championship winners: All-time list

          Notre Dame won the 2024 NCAA men's lacrosse championship. Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          May 22, 2025, 01:39 PM

          The NCAA holds annual single-elimination tournaments to decide the national champion in both Division I men's and women's lacrosse.

          Syracuse has been the most successful program in men's lacrosse, winning 10 national championships (an additional title was later vacated due to player eligibility). Johns Hopkins is a close second, claiming nine titles.

          On the women's side, Maryland has been the most dominant program, winning a record 14 national championships. Six of those titles have come since 2001, when women's lacrosse became a Division I sport. Before then, the title was a national collegiate championship.

          NCAA men's and women's lacrosse championships winners list

          • 2024: Notre Dame (M), Boston College (W)

          • 2023: Notre Dame (M), Northwestern (W)

          • 2022: Maryland (M), North Carolina (W)

          • 2021: Virginia (M), Boston College (W)

          • 2020: Both tournaments canceled due to COVID-19

          • 2019: Virginia (M), Maryland (W)

          • 2018: Yale (M), James Madison (W)

          • 2017: Maryland (M), Maryland (W)

          • 2016: North Carolina (M), North Carolina (W)

          • 2015: Denver (M), Maryland (W)

          • 2014: Duke (M), Maryland (W)

          • 2013: Duke (M), North Carolina (W)

          • 2012: Loyola Maryland (M), Northwestern (W)

          • 2011: Virginia (M), Northwestern (W)

          • 2010: Duke (M), Maryland (W)

          • 2009: Syracuse (M), Northwestern (W)

          • 2008: Syracuse (M), Northwestern (W)

          • 2007: Johns Hopkins (M), Northwestern (W)

          • 2006: Virginia (M), Northwestern (W)

          • 2005: Johns Hopkins (M), Northwestern (W)

          • 2004: Syracuse (M), Virginia (W)

          • 2003: Virginia (M), Princeton (W)

          • 2002: Syracuse (M), Princeton (W)

          • 2001: Princeton (M), Maryland (W)

          • 2000: Syracuse (M), Maryland (W)

          • 1999: Virginia (M), Maryland (W)

          • 1998: Princeton (M), Maryland (W)

          • 1997: Princeton (M), Maryland (W)

          • 1996: Princeton (M), Maryland (W)

          • 1995: Syracuse (M), Maryland (W)

          • 1994: Princeton (M), Princeton (W)

          • 1993: Syracuse (M), Virginia (W)

          • 1992: Princeton (M), Maryland (W)

          • 1991: North Carolina (M), Virginia (W)

          • 1990: Syracuse* (M), Harvard (W)

          • 1989: Syracuse (M), Penn State (W)

          • 1988: Syracuse (M), Temple (W)

          • 1987: Johns Hopkins (M), Penn State (W)

          • 1986: North Carolina (M), Maryland (W)

          • 1985: Johns Hopkins (M), New Hampshire (W)

          • 1984: Johns Hopkins (M), Temple (W)

          • 1983: Syracuse (M), Delaware (W)

          • 1982: North Carolina (M), Massachusetts (W)

          • 1981: North Carolina (M)

          • 1980: Johns Hopkins (M)

          • 1979: Johns Hopkins (M)

          • 1978: Johns Hopkins (M)

          • 1977: Cornell (M)

          • 1976: Cornell (M)

          • 1975: Maryland (M)

          • 1974: Johns Hopkins (M)

          • 1973: Maryland (M)

          • 1972: Virginia (M)

          • 1971: Cornell (M)

          *Vacated

