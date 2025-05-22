NCAA lacrosse championship winners: All-time list

The NCAA holds annual single-elimination tournaments to decide the national champion in both Division I men's and women's lacrosse.
Syracuse has been the most successful program in men's lacrosse, winning 10 national championships (an additional title was later vacated due to player eligibility). Johns Hopkins is a close second, claiming nine titles.
On the women's side, Maryland has been the most dominant program, winning a record 14 national championships. Six of those titles have come since 2001, when women's lacrosse became a Division I sport. Before then, the title was a national collegiate championship.
NCAA men's and women's lacrosse championships winners list
2024: Notre Dame (M), Boston College (W)
2023: Notre Dame (M), Northwestern (W)
2022: Maryland (M), North Carolina (W)
2021: Virginia (M), Boston College (W)
2020: Both tournaments canceled due to COVID-19
2019: Virginia (M), Maryland (W)
2018: Yale (M), James Madison (W)
2017: Maryland (M), Maryland (W)
2016: North Carolina (M), North Carolina (W)
2015: Denver (M), Maryland (W)
2014: Duke (M), Maryland (W)
2013: Duke (M), North Carolina (W)
2012: Loyola Maryland (M), Northwestern (W)
2011: Virginia (M), Northwestern (W)
2010: Duke (M), Maryland (W)
2009: Syracuse (M), Northwestern (W)
2008: Syracuse (M), Northwestern (W)
2007: Johns Hopkins (M), Northwestern (W)
2006: Virginia (M), Northwestern (W)
2005: Johns Hopkins (M), Northwestern (W)
2004: Syracuse (M), Virginia (W)
2003: Virginia (M), Princeton (W)
2002: Syracuse (M), Princeton (W)
2001: Princeton (M), Maryland (W)
2000: Syracuse (M), Maryland (W)
1999: Virginia (M), Maryland (W)
1998: Princeton (M), Maryland (W)
1997: Princeton (M), Maryland (W)
1996: Princeton (M), Maryland (W)
1995: Syracuse (M), Maryland (W)
1994: Princeton (M), Princeton (W)
1993: Syracuse (M), Virginia (W)
1992: Princeton (M), Maryland (W)
1991: North Carolina (M), Virginia (W)
1990: Syracuse* (M), Harvard (W)
1989: Syracuse (M), Penn State (W)
1988: Syracuse (M), Temple (W)
1987: Johns Hopkins (M), Penn State (W)
1986: North Carolina (M), Maryland (W)
1985: Johns Hopkins (M), New Hampshire (W)
1984: Johns Hopkins (M), Temple (W)
1983: Syracuse (M), Delaware (W)
1982: North Carolina (M), Massachusetts (W)
1981: North Carolina (M)
1980: Johns Hopkins (M)
1979: Johns Hopkins (M)
1978: Johns Hopkins (M)
1977: Cornell (M)
1976: Cornell (M)
1975: Maryland (M)
1974: Johns Hopkins (M)
1973: Maryland (M)
1972: Virginia (M)
1971: Cornell (M)
*Vacated
