NCAA lacrosse championship winners: All-time list

The NCAA holds annual single-elimination tournaments to decide the national champion in both Division I men's and women's lacrosse.

Syracuse has been the most successful program in men's lacrosse, winning 10 national championships (an additional title was later vacated due to player eligibility). Johns Hopkins is a close second, claiming nine titles.

On the women's side, Maryland has been the most dominant program, winning a record 14 national championships. Six of those titles have come since 2001, when women's lacrosse became a Division I sport. Before then, the title was a national collegiate championship.

NCAA men's and women's lacrosse championships winners list

2024: Notre Dame (M), Boston College (W)

2023: Notre Dame (M), Northwestern (W)

2022: Maryland (M), North Carolina (W)

2021: Virginia (M), Boston College (W)

2020: Both tournaments canceled due to COVID-19

2019: Virginia (M), Maryland (W)

2018: Yale (M), James Madison (W)

2017: Maryland (M), Maryland (W)

2016: North Carolina (M), North Carolina (W)

2015: Denver (M), Maryland (W)

2014: Duke (M), Maryland (W)

2013: Duke (M), North Carolina (W)

2012: Loyola Maryland (M), Northwestern (W)

2011: Virginia (M), Northwestern (W)

2010: Duke (M), Maryland (W)

2009: Syracuse (M), Northwestern (W)

2008: Syracuse (M), Northwestern (W)

2007: Johns Hopkins (M), Northwestern (W)

2006: Virginia (M), Northwestern (W)

2005: Johns Hopkins (M), Northwestern (W)

2004: Syracuse (M), Virginia (W)

2003: Virginia (M), Princeton (W)

2002: Syracuse (M), Princeton (W)

2001: Princeton (M), Maryland (W)

2000: Syracuse (M), Maryland (W)

1999: Virginia (M), Maryland (W)

1998: Princeton (M), Maryland (W)

1997: Princeton (M), Maryland (W)

1996: Princeton (M), Maryland (W)

1995: Syracuse (M), Maryland (W)

1994: Princeton (M), Princeton (W)

1993: Syracuse (M), Virginia (W)

1992: Princeton (M), Maryland (W)

1991: North Carolina (M), Virginia (W)

1990: Syracuse* (M), Harvard (W)

1989: Syracuse (M), Penn State (W)

1988: Syracuse (M), Temple (W)

1987: Johns Hopkins (M), Penn State (W)

1986: North Carolina (M), Maryland (W)

1985: Johns Hopkins (M), New Hampshire (W)

1984: Johns Hopkins (M), Temple (W)

1983: Syracuse (M), Delaware (W)

1982: North Carolina (M), Massachusetts (W)

1981: North Carolina (M)

1980: Johns Hopkins (M)

1979: Johns Hopkins (M)

1978: Johns Hopkins (M)

1977: Cornell (M)

1976: Cornell (M)

1975: Maryland (M)

1974: Johns Hopkins (M)

1973: Maryland (M)

1972: Virginia (M)

1971: Cornell (M)

*Vacated

