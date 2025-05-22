Open Extended Reactions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Louisville has signed Andrew Brandt, a former vice president of the NFL's Green Bay Packers, to be an adviser as the Cardinals' athletic department manages college sports' changing landscape, including revenue sharing and name, image and likeness pay.

Brandt currently is the executive director of the Moorad Center for the Study of Sports Law at Villanova University and has written for Sports Illustrated and has a podcast on The Business of Sports. Brandt also has been an agent representing NFL and NBA athletes.

Louisville first reached out to Brandt last year. Athletic director Josh Heird said they want to position Louisville to lead and not follow as college athletics evolves into more of a professional model. Heird also worked with Brandt previously at Villanova.

"Andrew is one of the most respected minds in sports business and law," Heird said. "His insights give us a real strategic advantage as we navigate this transformative period."

Brandt will be advising Louisville on everything from contracts with athletes to negotiations with player representatives. He called this a "transformational time" in college sports.

"Louisville isn't just preparing for the future -- they're shaping it," Brandt said.