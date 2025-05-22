        <
        >

          Bill Muckalt signs 5-year deal to coach Michigan Tech hockey

          • Associated Press
          May 22, 2025, 11:38 PM

          HOUGHTON, Mich. -- Michigan Tech has hired Bill Muckalt to lead its three-time national championship college hockey program.

          The school announced it signed Muckalt to a five-year contract Thursday, bringing back a former assistant coach who led Lindenwood last season. He led the Missouri-based university to wins over Notre Dame and Wisconsin in its third season of Division I hockey.

          Muckalt was the associate head coach from 2017-23 at Michigan, where he was a two-time national champion as a forward before a five-year career in the NHL. He was an assistant coach at Michigan Tech from 2011-15.

          The Huskies won national titles in 1962, 1965 and 1975.

          "This is a great hockey community and world-class university," Muckalt said.

          Muckalt replaces Joe Shawhan, who was 54-120-29 over eight seasons.