OKLAHOMA CITY -- Kedre Luschar walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th inning to send Presley Lawton home and give Oregon a 6-5 win over Mississippi in a Women's College World Series elimination game on Friday night.

Oregon (54-9) scored three times in the fifth inning to take a 5-2 lead, but Ole Miss responded with three runs in the seventh to tie the score against starter Lyndsey Grein.

Pinch hitter Jamie Mackay knocked in two runs with a double to make it 5-5.

Oregon (54-9) advances to play Sunday against the loser of Saturday's game between Oklahoma and Texas.

"Just an unbelievable battle by our team," Oregon coach Melyssa Lombardi said. "I'm so proud of their fight. All year long, they've been put into different situations and having to come through, and I feel like all these situations throughout the year has prepared them for this evening."

Luschar and her sister Kai combined for five hits and three runs for the Ducks. Aliyah Binford took the loss in relief for the Rebels.

"Incredible, hard-fought game," Ole Miss coach Jamie Trachsel said. "Obviously, you don't want to be on this side of it, especially in the World Series. But to our team, just super proud of them. Proud of the season. It was special, the run that we had, the growth that we made throughout the entire year."

Persy Llamas had two hits and drove in a pair of runs for Ole Miss (42-21), making its first World Series appearance. Her RBI single in the in the fifth inning tied the score at 2.

But Oregon answered with three runs to take control against Rebels' starter Brianna Lopez.

Ole Miss scored the game's first run on a first-inning RBI single by Llamas. Oregon answered with two runs in the first to take a 2-1 lead.

Grein got out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth inning but was pulled in the fifth after Jaden Pone reached third with two outs. Llamas singled sharply to right off reliever Staci Chambers to tie the score.

"Yeah, I think just we're ready to go at any point and we all have each other's backs," Kedre Luschar said. "One thing about us is we're going to fight no matter what, and it was really cool to see that tonight, that there was no way we were letting them beat us."

Tennessee 11, Florida 3

Alannah Leach had two hits and knocked in four runs, and the seventh-seeded Lady Vols run-ruled the third-seeded Gators in an elimination game Friday night.

Tennessee (46-16) pounded out 12 hits and set a record for its highest run total in a World Series game. The Lady Vols advanced to play the loser of Saturday's Texas Tech vs. UCLA game in an elimination game Sunday.

Florida (48-17) was knocked out in two games.

Tennessee lost its World Series opener to Oklahoma on a walk-off home run by Ella Parker on Thursday. Tennessee coach Karen Weekly said her team responded well after the disappointing loss.

"This morning when I walked into breakfast, it was all laughter and noise and joking and smiles, and you never would have known what happened last night," Weekly said. "And that's the way you want your team to be."

The Lady Vols rallied to support ace pitcher Karlyn Pickens, who gave up the walk-off.

"Obviously an emotional night, but these guys said two things in the locker room last night," Weekly said. "Number one, they said, 'Karlyn, it's not your fault.' And, number two, 'Karlyn, we got your back.'"

They meant it. Pickens started against Florida, and the Lady Vols supported her with seven runs on seven hits in the first inning. Alannah Leach's twin sister, Gabby Leach, got it started with a triple, and she scored on a single by Taylor Pannell. A double by Alannah Leach knocked in three runs.

The Lady Vols' seven first-inning runs were the most by any team at the Women's College World Series since 2011, according to ESPN Research.

Tennessee struck again in the second when back-to-back solo shots by Sophia Nugent and McKenna Gibson pushed the lead to 9-0 and chased reliever Ava Brown.

Florida's first hit of the game was a two-run homer by Reagan Walsh in the fourth. Korbe Otis followed with a solo shot to make it 10-3.

The Volunteers' early lead allowed them to rest Pickens. She started and threw one hitless inning with two strikeouts. Erin Nuwer got the win in two innings of relief.

The Gators did not play ace Keagan Rothrock. All four batters Florida starter Kara Hammock faced scored, and she was pulled without registering an out.

Florida coach Tim Walton said Rothrock had a blister that had popped previously, and it was being managed.

"Ultimately, she could have pitched today, and being good or not good, we don't know what that would have been," he said. "But got a long road to go, and you blow her out in the first inning of this game, and then what? I know we're done now, but the decision was really to just try to go as much as we can with everyone else given the circumstances."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.