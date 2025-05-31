Open Extended Reactions

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Kayden Henry and Joley Mitchell hit solo home runs to help Texas defeat four-time defending national champion Oklahoma 4-2 in the Women's College World Series on Saturday.

Texas (53-11) advanced to the semifinals on Monday and needs just one win to reach the championship series for the third time in four years.

Oklahoma (51-8) remains alive in the double-elimination format. The Sooners will play Oregon in an elimination game on Sunday.

Oklahoma had defeated Texas in the championship series two of the past three years and had won six straight games against the Longhorns overall.

Two of Texas pitcher Teagan Kavan's five losses this season were against the Sooners. On Saturday, she allowed just one earned run, scattered seven hits and struck out eight in seven innings to earn the win.

Oklahoma pitcher Sam Landry took the loss. She gave up three earned runs and eight hits in six innings. Ella Parker and Gabby Garcia each had two hits for the Sooners.

Henry's solo shot down the right field line gave Texas a 3-2 lead in the fifth.

Oklahoma got a runner to third with two outs in the sixth but did not score. Mitchell's solo blast to left center put the Longhorns up 4-2 in the bottom of the inning.

Oklahoma tried to extend the game and had runners on first and second with one out, but Kavan struck out Garcia and Hannah Coor swinging to end the game.