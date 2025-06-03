College World Series records: MCWS and WCWS stats to know

Open Extended Reactions

The NCAA College World Series determines the top collegiate women's and men's teams in softball and baseball, respectively. In 2024, Tennessee took home its first baseball title, while Oklahoma won its fourth softball championship in a row.

Here's a look at more notable facts and stats from College World Series history:

Men

Most championships : Southern California (12)

Most CWS appearances : Texas (38)

Most consecutive appearances : Oklahoma St. (Seven, 1981-87)

All-time games won : Texas (88)

All-time grand slam home runs : 52

All-time shutouts : 127

All-time no-hitters : Two (1950, 1960)

Most innings pitched, single game : 15, Steve Arlin (Ohio St. vs. Washington St., June 10, 1965)

Most pitches thrown (since 1981), single game : 189, Darren Dilks (Oklahoma St. vs. Arizona St., June 5, 1981)

Most runs, single game : 24, Florida vs. LSU (June 25, 2023, 24-4)

Most games played, career : 21, Garrett Gore (North Carolina, 2006-09)

Most home runs, career : 6, Edmund Muth (Stanford, 1997-2000)

Most RBIs, career : 20, Bob Horner (Arizona St., 1976-78)

Most pitching wins, career : Five, Matt Price (South Carolina, 2010-11-12)

Lowest ERA, career (minimum 30 innings) : 0.96, Steve Arlin (Ohio St., 1965-66)

Most coaching titles, career : 10, Rod Dedeaux (Southern California)

Most coaching wins, career: 60, Rod Dedeaux (Southern California)

Women

Most championships : UCLA (12)

Most CWS appearances : UCLA (32)

Most consecutive appearances : Arizona (16, 1988-2003)

All-time games won all-time : UCLA (104)

All-time grand slam home runs : 15

All-time shutouts : 296

All-time no-hitters : 19

All-time perfect games : Six

Most innings pitched, single game : 25, Shawn Andaya (Texas A&M vs. Cal Poly, May 25, 1984)

Most runs : 16, four times

Most games played, career : 25, Grace Lyons (Oklahoma, 2019, 2021-23

Most home runs, career : 12, Jocelyn Alo (Oklahoma, 2018-19, 2021-22)

Most RBIs, career : 35, Tiare Jennings (Oklahoma, 2021-24)

Most pitching wins, career : 13, Debbie Doom (UCLA, 1982-85)

Lowest ERA, career, minimum 30 innings : 0.00, Tracy Compton (UCLA, 1982-85)

Most coaching titles : Eight, Mike Candrea (Arizona) and Patty Gasso (Oklahoma)

Most coaching wins: 62, Mike Candrea (Arizona)

