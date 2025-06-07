The Longhorns take care of the Red Raiders 10-4 to bring home their first Women's College World Series championship. (0:27)

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Mia Scott hit a grand slam, Teagan Kavan claimed another win and Texas defeated Texas Tech 10-4 in Game 3 of the Women's College World Series championship series Friday night to win its first national title.

Kavan, a sophomore, allowed no earned runs in all 31⅔ innings she pitched at the World Series. She went 4-0 with a save in the World Series for the Longhorns (56-12).

"It means the world," she told ESPN after the win. "I'm so happy for this team. We did it."

Leighann Goode hit a 3-run homer, Kayden Henry had three hits and Scott, Reese Atwood and Katie Stewart each had two hits for Texas.

Texas Tech star pitcher NiJaree Canady, who had thrown every pitch for the Red Raiders through their first five World Series games, was pulled after one inning in Game 3. She gave up five runs on five hits and only threw 25 pitches. She had thrown 686 consecutive pitches dating to the start of super regionals before exiting.

Not even support from former Texas Tech football star Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, who were in attendance, could put the Red Raiders (54-14) over the top.

Texas had lost to Oklahoma in the championship series two of the previous three years, and it became the third team in past 25 seasons to win the title after finishing runner-up the year prior. Oklahoma was one of the teams Texas beat on its way to the championship.

Canady's night started like many of her others, as she struck out the first batter she faced. After that, she didn't resemble the pitcher who entered the game leading the nation in wins and ERA. Goode's homer in the first put the Longhorns up 5-0. Scott's blast came in the fourth inning and gave Texas a 10-0 lead.

Hailey Toney was a bright spot for the Red Raiders. She singled to knock in two runs in the fifth, then singled to knock in another run in the seventh.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.