LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Eddie King Jr. doubled in the winning run in the seventh inning to lift Louisville to a 3-2 win over Miami on Sunday, advancing the Cardinals to their sixth Men's College World Series.

King's clutch hit came after Jake Munroe's two-out single and a wild pitch.

Neither team was among the top 16 seeds, but the Cardinals (39-21) were the surprise winners of the Nashville Regional hosted by overall No. 1 seed Vanderbilt and Miami won Southern Mississippi's Hattiesburg Regional.

Louisville will face the Oregon State-Florida State winner in Omaha, Nebraska, later this week. Miami (34-26) was hoping for its 26th MCWS appearance.

Miami took the lead on Max Galvin's two-run homer in the third. The Cardinals got those back in the fourth on an RBI double by Zion Rose and a fielder's choice.

Miami starter Ethan Eberle went five innings, allowing six hits. Jake Schweitzer (4-2) gave up two hits and two walks in three innings. Justin West got two outs in the ninth but also walked two before Brennyn Cutts got a flyout for his second save.

Will Smith (3-1), the third of five Miami pitchers, took the loss.