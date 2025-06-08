Open Extended Reactions

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Mason White's two-run single capped a three-run eighth inning, lifting Arizona to a 4-3 victory over North Carolina on Sunday to earn the Wildcats their 19th trip to the Men's College World Series.

Arizona (44-19) dropped the opener of the Chapel Hill Super Regional 18-2 to the fifth-seeded Tar Heels (46-15) before winning 10-8 on Saturday and rallying on Sunday.

The Wildcats, whose last appearance in the MCWS was in 2021, will face Coastal Carolina in Omaha, Nebraska, later this week

The final game belonged to the pitchers as both teams mustered just five hits.

Arizona starter Smith Bailey gave up three runs and all five hits in his six innings. Two of the hits were singles ahead of Jackson Van De Brake's home run in the third. Julian Tonghini (5-2) pitched a perfect seventh, Casey Hintz gave up a pair of walks in a scoreless eighth, and Tony Pluta faced three batters in the ninth for his 14th save.

Garen Caulfield gave Arizona a 1-0 lead in the second with a solo home run. The Wildcats had one hit from there until Andrew Cain singled leading off the eighth.

An error put two on base before Walker McDuffie relieved starter Ryan Lynch. That's when Easton Breyfogle beat out a bunt to third with Cain scoring when the third baseman threw the ball away. A walk loaded the bases before McDuffie (3-3) recorded an out with an infield fly. White greeted reliever Aidan Haugh with a single up the middle for the lead.

Arizona is heading to the finals for only the fifth time since winning its third national title in 1986. The Wildcats also won in 1976, 1980 and 2012.

North Carolina failed to advance to the MCWS for just the third time in the 10 super regionals the Tar Heels have hosted.