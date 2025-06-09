Open Extended Reactions

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Trent Caraway hit a grand slam, and Gavin Turley added a two-run home run in the third inning to help No. 8 seed Oregon State beat Florida State 14-10 on Sunday night to win the best-of three Corvallis Super Regional.

The Beavers (47-14-1) advance to the Men's College World Series for the eighth time in program history and the first since 2018, when Oregon State won the most recent of its MCWS titles.

Krieg walked, Reeder was hit by a pitch and McEntire drew an eight-pitch walk to set up Caraway's slam and Turley's shot made it 13-3.

Zach Kmatz (2-0) gave up two runs over 2⅔ relief innings.

Max Williams hit a two-run homer in the top of the first, but Oregon State responded in the bottom. Reeder hit a three-run home run off starter Wes Mendes (7-3) before McEntire added a solo shot to that gave the Beavers a 7-2 lead.

Chase Williams hit a solo shot in the second for No. 9 seed Florida State (42-16). Lodise had an RBI in the fourth and, after Tyce Peterson responded with a solo homer for OSU, Jaxson West and Gage Harrelson each drove in a run in the fifth. Myles Bailey hit a two-run home run in the six to make it 14-8.

Brody DeLamielleure and Harrelson drove in a run apiece to cap the scoring in the ninth.

The Seminoles beat Oregon State 3-1 on Saturday to avoid elimination after the Beavers rallied to win the opener 5-4 in 10 innings.

Florida State played in its record 19th super regional, and its 61 postseason appearances and 211 postseason wins are second in NCAA history, behind Texas with 259 wins in 64 appearances.