How to watch 2025 NCAA outdoor track and field championships

The 2025 NCAA Division I outdoor track and field championships begin Wednesday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. All the action from more than 20 events for both the men's and women's championships will take place across ESPN's family of networks and digital platforms.

Here are key facts about the 2025 event:

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Wednesday

Men's Day 1: 7 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+

Thursday

Women's Day 1: 7 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+

Friday

Men's Day 2: 8 p.m. on ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+

Saturday

Women's Day 2: 9 p.m. on ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all the action, including the individual event streams, in the track and field streaming hub.

How can fans access more college sports coverage from ESPN?

