Just like that the 2025 college softball is over. Texas and Texas Tech dueled it out in the WCWS championship series, with the Longhorns taking home their first national title.

After what was an engaging and wild ride of a postseason, let's dive into our final ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate top 25 ranking.

Final Top 25

Here is the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 ranking, plus each team's final record.

1. Texas

Previous rank: 4

Record: 56-12

2. Texas Tech

Previous rank: 10

Record: 54-14

3. Oklahoma

Previous rank: 2

Record: 52-9

4. Tennessee

Previous rank: 6

Record: 47-14

5. UCLA

Previous rank: 9

Record: 55-13

6. Oregon

Previous rank: 11

Record: 54-10

7. Florida

Previous rank: 5

Record: 48-17

8. Ole Miss

Previous rank: 21

Record: 42-21

9. Florida State

Previous rank: 7

Record: 49-12

10. South Carolina

Previous rank: 12

Record: 44-17

11. Clemson

Previous rank: 13

Record: 48-14

12. Nebraska

Previous rank: 20

Record: 43-15

13. Arkansas

Previous rank: 3

Record: 44-14

14. Alabama

Previous rank: 16

Record: 40-23

15. Texas A&M

Previous rank: 1

Record: 48-11

16. Liberty

Previous rank: RV

Record: 50-15

17. Georgia

Previous rank: RV

Record: 35-23

18. Arizona

Previous rank: 14

Record: 48-13

19. LSU

Previous rank: 8

Record: 42-16

20. Virginia Tech

Previous rank: 15

Record: 43-13

21. Duke

Previous rank: 17

Record: 41-18

22. Stanford

Previous rank: 19

Record: 42-13

23. Mississippi State

Previous rank: 18

Record: 39-19

24. Ohio State

Previous rank: 22

Record: 45-14-1

25. Oklahoma State

Previous rank: 23

Record: 35-20