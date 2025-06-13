Open Extended Reactions

EUGENE, Ore. -- Stephanie Ratcliffe captured Georgia's first hammer throw title since 2010, and the Bulldogs took the team lead at the women's outdoor track and field championships Thursday.

Ratcliffe, who also won the hammer title in 2023 while at Harvard, had a national-leading toss of 234 feet, two inches in the fourth round.

Georgia leads the team standings with 26 points, followed by Illinois with 16.5 and Washington at 16.

The Huskies got a boost when Hana Moll won the pole vault with a collegiate-record toss of 15-8 1/2. Moll, who also won the 2024 indoor title, broke the outdoor record held by her twin sister Amanda.

Freshman Pamela Kosgei continued New Mexico's dominance in the 10,000 meters with a meet-record time of 31 minutes, 17.02 seconds. The Lobo men had a 1-2 finish on Wednesday.

Mya Lesnar won the shot put with a first-round toss of 62-4 1/2 to become the first Colorado State athlete to win an outdoor event title since Loree Smith in 2005. Lesnar, the sixth Ram to win outdoor gold overall, also won the indoor shot put national title in 2024.

Valentina Barrios Bornacelli secured Missouri's first individual javelin national title with a person-best throw of 203-5 to leap from fourth place to first on her final throw. Georgia freshman Manuela Rotundo finished second.

Louisville's Synclair Savage took the long jump title on her final attempt with a school-record leap of 22-0.75 to move up from fourth.

On the men's side, Mississippi State's Peyton Bair followed up his 2025 indoor heptathlon title with a commanding win in the decathlon, scoring a personal-best 8,323 points and winning both the 100- and 400-meter races outright. It was the 14th highest score in collegiate history.