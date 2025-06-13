Open Extended Reactions

OMAHA, Neb. -- Florida State shortstop Alex Lodise has been named the winner of the Dick Howser Trophy as the national player of the year, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association announced Friday.

Lodise is the third player in program history to win the Howser, joining J.D. Drew in 1997 and Buster Posey in 2008. The award has been presented annually since 1987 and is named after former Florida State All-American and head coach Dick Howser.

The ACC player and defensive player of the year, Lodise also is a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award as the top amateur player in the nation and the Brooks Wallace Award as the nation's top shortstop.

Lodise ranked among the national leaders with a .394 batting average, 17 home runs, 18 doubles, 68 RBIs and a .705 slugging percentage. He committed only five errors on 216 fielding chances (.977) and was part of 34 double plays.

The junior from Jacksonville, Florida, had at least one hit in 48 of his 58 games. He had 31 multi-hit games and 13 games with three or more hits. Among his season highlights was hitting for the cycle in a March 25 game against Florida that he finished with a walk-off grand slam.