OMAHA, Neb. -- The College World Series game between UCLA and LSU was suspended Monday night after steady rain and lightning moved into the Omaha area. The game will resume on Tuesday morning.

LSU led 5-3 after three innings when the grounds crew rolled out the tarp as storm clouds moved over Charles Schwab Field. Rain had fallen for about three hours when the NCAA announced the game would resume at 11 a.m. EDT.

UCLA scored three runs against Anthony Eyanson in the first inning. The Tigers came back to take the lead in the bottom half with Jared Jones hitting a three-run home run off Landon Stump.

Jones' team-best 21st homer barely cleared the fence in right-center and put LSU in front 4-3. The Tigers added another run in the third.

The UCLA-LSU winner will advance to a bracket final Wednesday. The loser will play Arkansas in an elimination game Tuesday night.

More than 20,000 turned out for Monday night's game, which followed Gage Wood's no-hitter in Arkansas' 3-0 win over Murray State. Among fans cheering for LSU were Pittsburgh Pirates star Paul Skenes and his influencer girlfriend Livvy Dunne. Skenes was the 2023 Most Outstanding Player when LSU won the national championship.