OMAHA, Neb. -- Eddie King Jr. drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth inning that gave Louisville a 7-6 victory over Oregon State on Tuesday and knocked the Beavers out of the Men's College World Series.

The Cardinals (42-23) avenged a 4-3 walk-off loss to Oregon State on Friday and advanced to the Bracket 2 final. They must beat Coastal Carolina on Wednesday and again Thursday to reach the best-of-three MCWS finals.

Just like Oregon State (48-16-1) on Friday, Louisville squandered a late lead only to come back and win.

Kellan Oakes faced the top of the Louisville lineup to start the bottom of the ninth. Alex Alicea walked and Lucas Moore was awarded first base for catcher's interference when his bat nicked Wilson Weber's mitt as he fouled off a pitch. The Cardinals loaded the bases when Matt Klein put down a bunt that Oakes booted, the Beavers' third error of the day and eighth in three MCWS games.

That brought on freshman Zach Edwards to face Jake Munroe, who got caught looking at strike three. Up came King, who sent a fly to center. Alicea tagged up from third, and Canon Reeder had no chance to make a throw home.

King was mobbed behind first base, with teammates squirting their water bottles at him and chanting "Edd-ie! Edd-ie!"

Munroe and Zion Rose homered, and Louisville pitchers repeatedly worked out of trouble until they couldn't in the top of the ninth.

Aiva Arquette homered to left-center on Wyatt Danilowicz's first pitch, and Gavin Turley, Weber and AJ Singer reached to load the bases with no outs.

The Beavers tied it 6-all when Tyce Peterson's slow roller glanced off shortstop Alicea's glove and into the outfield grass, allowing two runs to score. Tucker Biven struck out Jacob Krieg, and Carson McEntire got Reeder to pop out.