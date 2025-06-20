Open Extended Reactions

MONROE, La. -- The women's tennis program at Louisiana-Monroe has been disbanded because of financial constraints for the university's athletic department.

Athletic director John Hartwell announced this week that the decision stemmed from "increased operational and infrastructure costs" and will help ULM athletics "to continue progress towards balancing its budget" while maintaining an NCAA-required minimum of 16 Division I sports.

"Discontinuing a sport is never an easy decision, nor one that we take lightly," Hartwell said. "We know this is tough for our student-athletes and our coaches, who have poured so much into our tennis program."

Hartwell said ULM will honor the scholarships of those who want to complete their degrees without transferring. He said his administration also will help those tennis players who want to continue to compete to pursue opportunities at other schools.

"We will prioritize as smooth a transition as possible for our student-athletes," Hartwell said.

As women's tennis athletes graduate or transfer, scholarship funds that had been dedicated to them will be redirected to other remaining women's sports teams at ULM.