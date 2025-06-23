Open Extended Reactions

The Pac-12 has finalized an agreement with CBS Sports to extend their media partnership through the 2030-31 season, the conference announced Monday.

As part of the deal, CBS will broadcast the conference's football and men's basketball championship game -- which will also be streamed on Paramount+ -- along with at least three regular-season football and men's basketball games each season. Additional regular season games in both sports will be shown on the CBS Sports Network.

"Our goal with this process was to find transformational partnerships for the new Pac-12, and throughout our discussions and time together it became more and more clear that a partnership with CBS Sports would be just that," Pac-12 Commissioner Teresa Gould said in a statement.

Additional media partnerships will be announced when they are finalized, according to the conference.

In April, the Pac-12 announced CBS, The CW and ESPN would share rights to the 13 home football games involving the conference's only two current members -- Oregon State and Washington State -- in the 2025 football season, with nine games on The CW.

Membership will grow to at least eight schools in 2026, with Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State set to join the conference (Gonzaga will also join for sports other than football). Texas State is the favorite to become the eighth football-playing school to join the Pac-12, sources told ESPN last week, but no deal has been finalized.

Financial terms for the agreement with CBS Sports were not disclosed.