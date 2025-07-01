Open Extended Reactions

North Carolina announced Tuesday it has hired Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing President Steve Newmark as the successor to athletic director Bubba Cunningham.

Newmark will serve as executive associate athletic director starting next month, focusing on driving revenue in football and men's and women's basketball, before transitioning to athletics director in summer 2026.

Cunningham will then become a senior advisor to Newmark and Chancellor Lee Roberts. As part of the succession plan, Cunningham received a two-year contract extension through July 2029. Given the shifting collegiate landscape in this new revenue-sharing era, North Carolina believes making these changes now will help serve the athletics department into the future.

In a statement, Cunningham said, "As part of my last contract extension, I committed to working with university leadership on a succession plan that would positively position Carolina Athletics and our 28 teams for the future. I appreciate the opportunity to extend my contract and enhance my role in a way that will allow me to continue to support our outstanding student-athletes, coaches and staff as we transition and navigate the changing athletics landscape. I am excited for the future."

Newmark, a native of Chapel Hill, has served as President of RFK Racing for the past 15 years. Before joining RFK Racing, Newmark was a partner at a Charlotte-based law firm, where he worked extensively with the SEC, Conference USA and the NCAA.

He also served on the advisory committee that helped hire Bill Belichick.

"I look forward to working with Bubba and the entire Tar Heel Nation to continue to elevate UNC's status as a premier brand in college sports with top-tier programs across the board, and with student-athletes who represent North Carolina's flagship institution with class on and off their respective playing fields," Newmark said in a statement. "With collegiate athletics undergoing massive changes at all levels, UNC is well positioned to take advantage of the new landscape."

Cunningham was hired in November 2011, and during his tenure North Carolina has won 24 national titles and has 11 Top 10 finishes in the Learfield Directors Cup - including No. 4 for the 2024-25 season, tying its best finish over the last 16 years.