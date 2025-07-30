Open Extended Reactions

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- Rutgers named Keli Zinn its new athletic director on Wednesday, filling the job after a one-year vacancy.

Zinn had been deputy AD and chief operating officer at LSU since 2022 after stops at West Virginia, Maryland and the Big East. She assumes control of overseeing 24 men's and women's varsity sports on Aug. 6.

"Keli Zinn brings the strategic drive, operational excellence, and championship pedigree we need right now for Rutgers Athletics," said William F. Tate IV, who took over as Rutgers president on July 1, also coming from LSU. "Her leadership style resonates deeply with Rutgers' mission -- competitiveness on the field, integrity in our practices, and excellence in the student‑athlete experience. She will guide Rutgers into a new era, with forward-looking leadership, tapping into the Rutgers Edge."

Rutgers has been without a full-time athletic director since Pat Hobbs abruptly resigned last August. Hobbs cited health reasons for his resignation, and a subsequent investigation found he had an improper relationship with a gymnastics coach.

Ryan Pisarri served as interim AD before taking the same post at Tufts University in Boston earlier this month. Matthew Colagiovanni took over in an acting role before Zinn was hired.

Zinn's five-year contract, approved Wednesday by the Rutgers Board of Governors, calls for a salary of $1.35 million in its first year, with $50,000 annual increases. She'll also be paid a $150,000 retention bonus every two years of the term.

One of Zinn's first priorities will be to build Rutgers' name, image and likeness program into a robust, competitive one that can attract top-tier athletes to the New Jersey school. The Scarlet Knights have struggled to generate significant NIL money, especially in the high-profile sports.

Zinn said raising revenue -- by identifying new streams and capitalizing on those that already exist -- is going to be a consistent focal point.

"It's absolutely a necessity and critical for our success," Zinn said, "but also to do so in a way where the traditional fundraising side of things and the ability to raise capital and support the university capital projects can both thrive together."

Before going to LSU, Zinn spent more than a decade at West Virginia in various roles, including deputy athletic director from 2016-22. She was assistant AD at Maryland from 2005-10 after being a compliance assistant for the Big East in 2003 and '04.