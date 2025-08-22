Open Extended Reactions

SENIOR NIGHT AT Isidore Newman School in Uptown New Orleans. Class of '23. A warm October sunset. A tunnel of cheerleaders under the lights, with a line of football players waiting to have their names announced and to meet their parents at midfield, and little surprise over who will be called first.

He's in full uniform, wearing a kelly green jersey, with a white number 16. He stands, slightly tilting back and forth, waiting. The field is bright and clean. He turns to his coach beside him.

"Do I run?" Arch Manning asks.

He is the top-rated high school quarterback in America. His talent and production and work ethic merit the status, but it's his name that makes the future feel inevitable. He's a Manning. His grandfather is Archie, a Southern icon. His Uncle Peyton is a two-time Super Bowl champion, a national icon. His Uncle Eli is a two-time Super Bowl champion, which in New York gets you pretty close to icon status. Arch knows no other kind of life. There's no hiding.

The crowd buzzes. A fervor awaits. The structures framing the stadium at Newman seem to mirror stages of his life. He'd started playing, almost as soon as he could walk, on the playgrounds behind the north end zone. Parallel to the sidelines are classrooms and buildings where he went to elementary school and then high school. As he approaches the south end zone, seventeen years old and at the beginning of something, he stands in the shadows of Manning Fieldhouse, named in honor of his father and uncles, all Newman alums. Tonight, as a senior, he commands the stage with little left to prove. In three months, he will be a freshman at the University of Texas. Anything other than a college career that ends with him being the first overall draft pick will seem like potential unfulfilled, an expectation both comically unfair and a reality of the life he has chosen.

Coach Nelson Stewart looks back at Arch. Stewart played with Peyton when they were young. He's known Arch since he was running on that kindergarten playground. He looks out to midfield now, to Arch's parents, Cooper and Ellen.

"Do a smooth jog," Stewart says.

"How fast?"

"Not fast."

You can make the case that Arch Manning wasn't born on April 27, 2004, but on October 4, 1969. That night, Archie Manning's Ole Miss Rebels played Alabama. Archie was a handsome junior from Drew, Mississippi, a gifted, gritty kid carrying a deep hurt and living out a tireless urge to prove himself after his father's death by suicide. He liked the position of quarterback. He studied those who played it, even as a kid. He reveled in the responsibility and the status it afforded him. It felt comfortable, manageable, an extension of self and ability. This was the first nationally televised night game in college football history. Archie threw for 436 yards and ran for 104 more, accounting for five touchdowns in a one-point loss, in what is now considered one of the greatest games of all time. He cried when the game ended. He was a legend, a folk hero, a song title, an All-American before he took an NFL snap, and even though he couldn't have known it at the time, he was the beginning of a family franchise that would show no signs of slowing down almost six decades later. Arch was part of a lineage before he was a glint in Cooper and Ellen's eyes. When Arch played fifth-grade flag football, Stewart and Cooper talked about moving him up to the middle school team but decided to keep him where he was, staving off the mania that awaited him. When he started high school, college coaches circled.

Manning put up big numbers in high school, justifying the attention brought on by his famous last name. Getty Images

He fit the part: tall, muscular, thick, handsome, driven and with a beautiful release point. The hype grew. Read the headlines--"The Next Manning" or "Better Than Peyton?" or "Overrated"--and you know it's been a long time since he felt like a little boy.

Arch can throw the deep out, he can settle teammates in the huddle and he can read a defense. On Senior Night, as he stands at midfield, you can almost feel the weight of what lies ahead, the way it presses down on him, when he hopes someone might light the way for the short, tentative jog from the end zone to midfield, from what's now to what's next.

FOUR YEARS EARLIER, first drive, first game, Arch saw something. It was a spring game against Archbishop Shaw High. He was in eighth grade. He stood near the line of scrimmage. He scanned the defense, like he had been trained to do, trying to decipher it, decode it, looking for keys, subtle tells. The right cornerback was in tight coverage against wide receiver Jarmone Sutherland. Newman had a slant route called, but this was inviting. Sutherland turned to Arch, wondering what to do. Arch gently tugged his face mask, signaling him to go deep.

Arch had already shown promise at the essential thing: throwing the ball. That was evident from the start, when he was playing flag football in fifth grade. "He had a good throwing motion," Uncle Eli says. But what stood out to Eli is that "it made sense to him. Some people, they pick up a ball, and it just works."

Every aspiring quarterback must decide at some point: Are you about this world? Are you willing to do what it takes? Do you want to leave the old version of yourself behind? Do you possess all of the strange traits--talent, smarts, drive, luck, the combination of broken in the right places and healed in the right places--to do it? There's a chrysalis, a metamorphosis that takes place. It happened to Peyton and Eli. Both faced choices about what they were willing to sacrifice. As boys, these men dedicated their lives to this job.

Archie and Cooper and Peyton and Eli all tried to shield Arch. They wanted football to be fun. In flag football, Arch loved throwing touchdowns to his friends. But when Cooper took him to games, NFL or college, Arch barely said a word.

Even though his football career was cut short due to a medical condition, Cooper Manning (left) is very much a part of the family's legacy. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

He silently studied what was taking place on the field. "Like he was taking a class," Cooper says. He'd constantly ask Cooper to throw with him in the den, and after a few passes whizzed too close to Ellen's head, she ordered them outside. One time, the family had a layover in Miami, and Arch had a ball, because he almost always had a ball, and he threw in the terminal. Cooper took Arch to camp at LSU. People started to notice, because of course, and Arch was offered a scholarship on the spot.

But he hadn't actually done the thing. Not yet.

In the Archbishop Shaw High game, he got the ball and took a few steps back. He looked left, then center, preternaturally calm, then turned right and threw with zip and touch deep down the right sideline. It landed over Sutherland's outside shoulder, perfect placement for a touchdown and the beginning of something beyond anyone's control. He invoked a feeling, reminding those who saw it of what they felt the first time they witnessed it, and showed them what it looked like now.

In the stands, Cooper and his longtime friend Richard Montgomery turned to each other. "S---!" Montgomery said.

Cooper replied with a look that said here we go.

IT WAS EASY to get swept up in Arch and all the buzz, his every act being viewed through the prisms of precociousness and prelude, even for coach Nelson Stewart. As a freshman, Arch threw 38 touchdowns in eleven games. There was one game where Arch struggled, throwing a few interceptions, which is memorable to Stewart not only because it was the exception but because of what he saw. Every quarterback needs to find a way to bury doubt; the Mannings were no different. Stewart looked at Arch's eyes as he came off the field. Arch was overwhelmed and stressed and looked . . .young. "I had to remind myself that he's just a kid," Stewart says.

Was it already too late? A documentary crew had called Cooper and asked if Arch wanted to be featured alongside some of the game's legends, including John Elway. Cooper loved the idea but couldn't do that to his kid. Archie created headlines when he told a reporter that his grandson was "a little ahead of" his sons when they were freshmen. What was intended as a simple observation of fact--neither Peyton nor Eli had started on varsity as freshmen--became a family member upping the hype and went viral, not just on recruiting sites and college message boards, but on actual news outlets. Stewart says that Arch was the first freshman to start an opener in school history.

When Arch was a sophomore, Stewart and Cooper met to lay out a plan. Both men felt like they were staring at a tsunami taking form in the distance.

"What do we want this to look like?" Stewart asked Cooper.

"We're gonna do a 1975 recruitment," Cooper said.

Isidore Newman head coach Nelson Stewart was a key contributor in helping Arch Manning navigate his college selection process. David E. Klutho/Getty Images

Cooper wanted the impossible: an environment where Arch could thrive as a quarterback, but also for him to not fall out of love with the game, and the job.

Cooper's own recruitment was straightforward. He was a wide receiver, and he went to Ole Miss, the family school. Spinal stenosis cut his career short, but he nonetheless managed to become a legend--"a social legend"--in Peyton's words. Peyton honored Cooper by switching his number from 16 to 18, which his older brother had worn at Newman. It was Cooper's legacy: The football life could end at any moment.

"I want you to run point," Cooper told Stewart. "Very old-school."

Very old-school meant that Cooper wanted Stewart to be his son's gatekeeper, organizer, spokesman, confidant, security guard, evangelist, strategist, and of course, head coach of what the family expected to be the most sophisticated high school offense in the country. And one more condition:

"No offers," Cooper said.

"What does that mean?" Stewart asked.

"No offers. No talking to the media if we can."

Scholarship offers are a barometer for top recruits, a tangible way to measure demand. Offers are also a way for college coaches to mark territory. What happens to a boy when so many people want to tell him where to do this, with whom to do it with, when so many people make decisions for him, and when there's no way to know what the right choice is? "Nothing you're doing as a freshman or sophomore is gonna be relevant in the big picture," Cooper told Arch.

"We're not doing that crap," Cooper said.

"All right," Stewart said.