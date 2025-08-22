2025 LLWS success builds on Connecticut championship history

In August 2025, Fairfield, Connecticut, earned a spot in the Little League Baseball World Series' U.S. bracket championship game versus Nevada. The team joins a rich legacy of baseball success in the region. The Constitution State has made 21 appearances at the Little League Baseball World Series, taking home four LLBWS championships (tied for the second-most titles in the U.S. with Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Hawaii).
Connecticut's previous LLBWS titles include:
Stamford, 1951 (def. Austin, Texas, 3-0)
Norwalk National, 1952 (def. Monongahela, Pennsylvania, 4-3)
Windsor Locks, 1965 (def. Stoney Creek, Canada, 3-1)
Trumbull, 1989 (def. Kaohsuing, Taiwan, 5-2)
Although Connecticut doesn't have a professional baseball team, it does have a storied history of championships at the collegiate level. Yale, UConn and Quinnipiac have won Division I titles in different sports.
Yale
Football (18): 1874, 1876, 1877, 1880, 1881, 1882, 1883, 1884, 1886, 1877, 1888, 1891, 1892, 1894, 1900, 1907, 1909, 1927
Golf (21): 1897, 1898, 1902, 1905, 1906, 1907, 1908, 1909, 1910, 1911, 1912, 1913, 1915, 1924, 1925, 1926, 1931, 1932, 1933, 1936, 1943
Swimming and diving (4): 1942, 1944, 1951, 1953
Men's lacrosse (1): 2018
Men's hockey (1): 2013
UConn
Women's basketball (12): 1995, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2025
Men's basketball (6): 1999, 2004, 2011, 2014, 2023, 2024
Field hockey (5): 1981, 1985, 2013, 2014, 2017
Men's soccer (3): 1948, 1981, 2000
Quinnipiac
Men's hockey (1): 2023
Only time will tell whether Fairfield will join the list of Connecticut champions at the end of the 2025 LLBWS. Fans can check out the latest updates on ESPN's Little League World Series hub page.