2025 LLWS success builds on Connecticut championship history

In August 2025, Fairfield, Connecticut, earned a spot in the Little League Baseball World Series' U.S. bracket championship game versus Nevada. The team joins a rich legacy of baseball success in the region. The Constitution State has made 21 appearances at the Little League Baseball World Series, taking home four LLBWS championships (tied for the second-most titles in the U.S. with Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Hawaii).

Connecticut's previous LLBWS titles include:

Stamford, 1951 (def. Austin, Texas, 3-0)

Norwalk National, 1952 (def. Monongahela, Pennsylvania, 4-3)

Windsor Locks, 1965 (def. Stoney Creek, Canada, 3-1)

Trumbull, 1989 (def. Kaohsuing, Taiwan, 5-2)

Although Connecticut doesn't have a professional baseball team, it does have a storied history of championships at the collegiate level. Yale, UConn and Quinnipiac have won Division I titles in different sports.

Yale

Football (18): 1874, 1876, 1877, 1880, 1881, 1882, 1883, 1884, 1886, 1877, 1888, 1891, 1892, 1894, 1900, 1907, 1909, 1927

Golf (21): 1897, 1898, 1902, 1905, 1906, 1907, 1908, 1909, 1910, 1911, 1912, 1913, 1915, 1924, 1925, 1926, 1931, 1932, 1933, 1936, 1943

Swimming and diving (4): 1942, 1944, 1951, 1953

Men's lacrosse (1): 2018

Men's hockey (1): 2013

UConn

Women's basketball (12): 1995, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2025

Men's basketball (6): 1999, 2004, 2011, 2014, 2023, 2024

Field hockey (5): 1981, 1985, 2013, 2014, 2017

Men's soccer (3): 1948, 1981, 2000

Quinnipiac

Men's hockey (1): 2023

Only time will tell whether Fairfield will join the list of Connecticut champions at the end of the 2025 LLBWS. Fans can check out the latest updates on ESPN's Little League World Series hub page.