The Pac-12 has extended its media rights partnership with The CW Network through the 2030-31 season, the conference announced Wednesday.

The agreement gives the new-look Pac-12 a consistent presence on The CW with 13 regular-season football games, 35 men's basketball games and 15 women's basketball games each season. Pac-12 Enterprises will produce the broadcasts, totaling 66 events annually on the network.

The deal positions The CW alongside CBS Sports as long-term national broadcast partners for the Pac-12, which will relaunch in 2026 with Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Gonzaga, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas State, Utah State and Washington State.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

CBS will broadcast the league's football and men's basketball championship games, while The CW will carry the women's basketball tournament semifinals and final.

"Our partnership with The CW has been one of mutual growth and transformation, from the development of our Pac-12 Enterprises' broadcast production business to the significant added value and positive impact to our current and future members via true national reach across 100% of U.S. television households," Pac-12 commissioner Teresa Gould said in a statement. "I am excited for the continued growth of both The CW and the Pac-12 in the years ahead!"

There is expected to be at least one more media partner for the conference, which could be finalized within the month. This year, CBS, The CW and ESPN will share the rights to the 13 home games between the conference's two current members, Oregon State and Washington State.