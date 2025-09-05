NCAA volleyball: How to watch Stanford-Texas, Illinois-Louisville

Open Extended Reactions

Four of the premier women's volleyball programs in the country will be in action Sunday afternoon in a doubleheader available in the all-new ESPN app.

The 2022 and 2023 national champion Texas Longhorns host the Stanford Cardinal in the first matchup. Stanford, which has won the most NCAA Division I women's volleyball titles with nine, looks to get back to the top of the sport for the first time since 2019.

Louisville, which was the national champion runner-up in 2022 and 2024, welcomes 2011 national champion runner-up Illinois in the second showdown.

Here are key facts about the NCAA women's volleyball doubleheader:

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Sunday, Sept. 7

Stanford at Texas - 1 p.m. on ESPN

Illinois at Louisville - 3 p.m. on ESPN

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all the action in the NCAA volleyball streaming hub.

How can fans access more college sports coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN college sports hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, rankings and more.