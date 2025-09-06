Penn State sophomore setter Izzy Starck, who led the Nittany Lions to their eighth volleyball national championship in 2024, announced on Friday that she is stepping away from the game for the rest of the season to prioritize her mental health.

"Over the past several months, I've been facing challenges that have taken a toll on me mentally and emotionally," her Instagram post said. "I recognize that I need to take a step back and focus on getting the help and care I need at this time."

Starck started the first four games of the season for No. 5 Penn State, which was 2-2 before Friday night's game against No. 4 Kentucky. She had 170 assists and 50 digs in 17 sets.

Graduate student Addie Lyon, a transfer from Saint Louis, started in Starck's place. Starck was named the AVCA national freshman of the year and the Big Ten freshman of the year in 2024. She started all 37 matches for the Nittany Lions and had 1,483 assists, the most in program history in the rally-scoring era.

"This is not goodbye forever, it's simply a pause to focus on healing and growth," her Instagram post said.