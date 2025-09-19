Open Extended Reactions

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The 14 former N.C. State male athletes who filed a lawsuit alleging sexual abuse under the guise of treatment by the Wolfpack's former director of sports medicine are also suing the school for negligence.

The group filed a second lawsuit this week with the North Carolina Industrial Commission against the school as a public entity.

On Wednesday, those athletes, most as "John Doe" plaintiffs to protect anonymity, sued in Wake County Superior Court alleging conduct such as improper touching of the genitals during massage treatments by Robert Murphy Jr. That lawsuit was against Murphy along with eight current and former school officials individually, tied to their oversight roles. This complaint against N.C. State echoes those allegations.

An N.C. State spokesman said Thursday the school wouldn't comment on pending litigation. An attorney for Murphy -- who was at N.C. State from 2012 to 2022 -- said Thursday the former head trainer is falsely accused and there hasn't been "one scrap of credible evidence that he assaulted anyone."

This week's lawsuits expand a case that began with a federal lawsuit from a single athlete three years ago.