LAS CRUCES, N.M. -- New Mexico State has hired Tulsa deputy athletic director Joe Fields as its next athletic director.

The school announced Monday that Fields will replace Mario Moccia, who was fired in January in the wake of an investigation into the department's handling of a sexual abuse case. Fields begins his new role Oct. 8.

"Aggie fans are going to love what Joe brings to the table," Justin Bannister, NMSU chief of staff and chair of the AD search committee, said in a statement. "He's been a student-athlete and an administrator, so he has unique insight into the full experience of college athletics."

Fields had served as Tulsa's deputy athletic director and COO since 2024 after working his way up through Texas A&M's athletic department. He was hired in 2017 as associate athletics director for academic services and was deputy athletic director when he left for Tulsa.

Fields played football at Syracuse and joined his alma mater as an administrator after playing one season for the NFL's Carolina Panthers.