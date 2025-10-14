Open Extended Reactions

The University of St. Joseph added NCAA Division III men's and women's hockey teams on Tuesday with play set to begin in 2026.

The school, in West Hartford, Connecticut, will partner with the International Skating Center of Connecticut, located in nearby Simsbury, to host practices and games.

"This is an exciting step forward for USJ," St. Joseph president Dr. Rhona Free said. "We're building on the championship success of our men's lacrosse, men's soccer, and men's and women's basketball teams in recent years. Ice hockey is a natural next step in expanding our athletic offerings and continuing to attract students who are driven to succeed both in the classroom and in competition."

The goal, school officials say, is to provide opportunities for St. Joseph students and capitalize on a thriving Connecticut hockey market. UConn and Quinnipiac are both in the top 12 of the latest NCAA Division I men's rankings.

A number of other schools, including Trinity in Hartford and Wesleyan in nearby Middletown, also have Division III programs. USJ said it would conduct a national search for coaches and look for a conference affiliation as soon as possible.

"We seek student-centered leaders who embrace the values of USJ and who are passionate about recruiting and developing gifted student-athletes," said St. Joseph associate vice president for athletics and recreation, Amanda Devitt. "This is a wonderful opportunity for talented prospects who desire a world-class education and who want to compete at a high level."