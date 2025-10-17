University of San Francisco athletic director Larry Williams died Thursday morning while working out at a gym on campus.

Williams, who was 62, had led USF's athletic department since July 2022. He was exercising Thursday at War Memorial Gym at the Sobrato Center, which houses the university's athletic department. USF did not release the cause of death.

"Our prayers go out to Larry's wife, Laura, their children, Kristin, Sean, Scott, Eric, and Louis, their families, and his grandchildren," university president Salvador Aceves wrote in a letter to the USF community. "My thoughts and prayers also go to the university's 250 student-athletes and all of the coaches and staff under Larry's skillful watch."

Williams was a two-time All-America selection at offensive line for Notre Dame, and started 33 games for the Cleveland Browns as part of an NFL career that spanned from 1985 to 1992. He earned his law degree while playing, and ​served as athletic director at University of Portland from 2004 to 2011 before stops with Marquette and Akron.

USF deputy athletic director Stephanie Shrieve-Hawkins has been named the school's interim athletic director.