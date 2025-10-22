GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Florida Gators baseball coach Kevin O'Sullivan will take a leave of absence to address personal matters effective immediately, the school said Wednesday.

Associate head coach Chuck Jeroloman will take over O'Sullivan's duties on an interim basis.

"I appreciate the support of the University and athletic department," O'Sullivan said in a statement. "I have some personal and family issues that need my full attention at this time."

O'Sullivan is the program's all-time wins leader with a 756-371 (.671) record in 18 seasons. He has led the Gators to 17 NCAA regionals, nine College World Series appearances, six Southeastern Conference championships and the 2017 national title.

"Coach O'Sullivan has our full support as he takes the time he needs to focus on personal matters," athletic director Scott Stricklin said. "We appreciate his openness in communicating this decision, and respect his need for privacy."

In August, the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee issued a public reprimand to O'Sullivan for aggressive behavior and profanity-laced language directed at site administrators for the regional in Conway, South Carolina, in June.

O'Sullivan publicly apologized June 2, the day after his tirade. Florida also suspended O'Sullivan for the first three games of the 2026 regular season.

O'Sullivan was upset because the start time of his team's elimination game against East Carolina - an 11-4 loss - was pushed back an hour. East Carolina's previous game had ended at midnight.

Videos of O'Sullivan's tirade were circulated widely on social media. Kevin Schnall, coach of host Coastal Carolina, ripped O'Sullivan for the outburst during a news conference later that day.