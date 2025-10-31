Open Extended Reactions

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- With head coach Kevin O'Sullivan taking a leave of absence and interim Chuck Jeroloman leaving for Tennessee, Florida hired Tom Slater as associate and acting head coach Friday.

Slater, 57, most recently worked in player development with the Philadelphia Phillies. Before that, he was a senior advisor/minor league hitting coordinator for the Miami Marlins (2021 to 2024).

He also served as head coach at Auburn (2005 to 2008) and VMI (2001 to 2003), along with assistant coaching roles in the Southeastern Conference at Florida (2004) and Auburn (1995 to 2000).

"Tom Slater brings a wealth of experience, leadership and deep Gator ties to this role," Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said. "With more than three decades in college and professional baseball, including extensive experience in the SEC, he's earned universal respect across the game."

O'Sullivan took a leave of absence last week to address personal matters. Jeroloman took over and then left Thursday to join new coach Josh Elander's staff at Tennessee.

O'Sullivan is the program's career wins leader with a 756-371 (.671) record over 18 seasons. He has led the Gators to 17 NCAA regionals, nine College World Series appearances, six SEC championships and the 2017 national title.