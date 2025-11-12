Women's College Volleyball Bracketology: Top seedings, bracket watch and more

Open Extended Reactions

The women's college volleyball season is in the stretch run. We will post weekly updates on the field of 64 until it's officially revealed by the selection committee on Nov. 30 (6 p.m. ET, ESPN).

There are 31 automatic bids with 33 at-large teams chosen by the NCAA volleyball committee. Volleyball seeds the top eight teams in each region, and the top four in each region serve as first- and second-round hosts. The rest of the bracket is filled out to balance it competitively and geographically. The highest-remaining seeds also host the regionals, and the 2025 Final Four is in Kansas City, Missouri, on Dec. 18 with the finals on Dec. 21.

Bracket watch

The No. 1 seeds stayed intact with Nebraska continuing to roll, Kentucky moving to 13-0 in the SEC, Texas regaining its footing and Pittsburgh getting a rare break in the ACC with consecutive matches against two of the league's worst teams. That stability could be challenged this week.

The Cornhuskers make a trip to the West Coast with matches against dangerous USC and UCLA. The Panthers do the same with their cross-country swing. Friday's Pittsburgh-Stanford matchup will shape the top two lines as the season hits its final two weeks. The Cardinal, currently a No. 2 seed, have a big opportunity with SMU also coming to Palo Alto this weekend.

Top seedings

No. 1 seeds: Nebraska, Kentucky, Texas, Pittsburgh

No. 2 seeds: Arizona State, Purdue, Texas A&M, Stanford

No. 3 seeds: Creighton, SMU, Louisville, Wisconsin

No. 4 seeds: Indiana, USC, Kansas, Minnesota

No. 5 seeds: Miami, TCU, BYU, UTEP

No. 6 seeds: Colorado, Iowa State, Tennessee, Xavier

No. 7 seeds: Baylor, Penn State, Florida, Arizona

No. 8 seeds: North Carolina, UCLA, Kansas State, South Dakota State

Rest of the field (alphabetical): American, Ball State, Central Florida, Coppin State, Dayton, East Tennessee State, Fairfield, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Jacksonville, James Madison, Long Island, Marquette, Maryland-Baltimore County, Michigan State, Michigan, Morehead State, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Northern Kentucky, Prairie View A&M, Princeton, Rice, San Diego, South Florida, Stephen F. Austin, UC Davis, Campbell, Utah State, Utah Valley, Western Kentucky, Winthrop

(The rest of the field teams wouldn't be seeded)

Bubble watch

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

Bolstered by a sweep of Iowa State, UCF moved into the field this week and if the Knights keep winning, they will have earned a spot in the NCAA tournament. Five matches await to finish the season and all five are against potential tournament teams. Georgia Tech tripped up this week with a loss at Boston College, making its status in the field tenuous. With Louisville, Stanford and Pittsburgh still on the schedule, the Yellow Jackets have an opportunity to put themselves in the tournament with one upset. With little wiggle room after falling in Chestnut Hill, anything short of winning one of those might cost Georgia Tech a bid.

Last Four In: Illinois, UCF, Marquette, Georgia Tech

First Four Out: Villanova, Auburn, Missouri, Cincinnati

Next Four Out: Oregon, Tulsa, Florida State, Oklahoma

Conference breakdown

Big 12: 11

Big Ten: 11

ACC: 7

SEC: 5

Big East: 3

American: 2

CUSA: 2