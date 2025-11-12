Open Extended Reactions

Washington State has fired athletic director Anne McCoy, sources confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday.

The decision comes less than 18 months into her tenure, which followed a three-month stint in the role on an interim basis. McCoy has worked at Washington State since 2001 and was named the AD by former president Kirk Schulz, who retired earlier this year and was replaced by Elizabeth Cantwell.

Jon Haarlow, the chief operating officer for WSU athletics, is expected to serve as the interim AD, sources told ESPN.

The reason for McCoy dismissal wasn't immediately clear, but the move was not for cause, sources said.

McCoy helped guide WSU through a turbulent period as the school weathered the collapse of the Pac-12 and its rebuild ahead of the 2026 season. She was responsible for hiring football coach Jimmy Rogers, who is in his first season, and men's basketball coach David Riley, who has just started his second season.

McCoy's firing was first reported by The Seattle Times.