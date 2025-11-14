Open Extended Reactions

Florida State freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard has been released from in-patient rehab and is expected to attend the Seminoles' final home game of the season against Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Pritchard returned to Tallahassee on Friday and visited with the team.

He plans to continue his rehab back home in Central Florida, and told WESH-TV in an interview his plan is to play football again.

Pritchard was shot in the back of the head Aug. 31 in what the authorities have described as a case of mistaken identity. He was dropping his aunt and a child off following a family party in Havana, Fla., about 16 miles from Tallahassee, near the Georgia state line.

Four people were arrested last month in connection with the shooting.

Pritchard told WESH, "I remember everything. I turned the corner and shots rang off. I put the car in reverse and just backed up and after that, I don't remember what else happened."

Pritchard spent nearly six weeks in the hospital in Tallahassee before moving to a rehab center in Jacksonville. In the interview with WESH, Pritchard said he could not move his right side when he arrived at the rehab facility.

But early one morning, he woke up his dad, Earl, because he could finally move his arm.

"After that, it just got better and better," Ethan Pritchard said.