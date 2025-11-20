How to watch 2025 NCAA field hockey championship on ESPNU

The race for the 2025 NCAA Division I field hockey championship is down to four teams. No. 2 Princeton will take on No. 3 Harvard in one semifinal matchup, followed by a showdown between top-ranked North Carolina and defending national champion Northwestern in the other. Both semifinals will take place Friday at Duke's Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. The winners will face off in the championship game on Sunday.
Northwestern seeks its second straight title and third since 2021. The Tar Heels have won a record 11 national championships, including back-to-back wins over the Wildcats in the final in 2022 and 2023.
Here are key facts about the 2025 NCAA Division I field hockey tournament:
What is the schedule?
*All times Eastern
Friday
Semifinal No. 1: No. 2 Princeton vs. No. 3 Harvard, noon on ESPNU
Semifinal No. 2: No. 1 North Carolina vs. Northwestern, 2:30 p.m. on ESPNU
Sunday
National championship: 1 p.m. on ESPNU
Trophy presentation: 3 p.m. in the ESPN App
How can fans watch?
Fans can catch all the action in the NCAA field hockey streaming hub.
Who has won the past 10 NCAA Division I field hockey championships?
2024: Northwestern def. Saint Joseph's
2023: North Carolina def. Northwestern
2022: North Carolina def. Northwestern
2021: Northwestern def. Liberty
2020: North Carolina def. Michigan
2019: North Carolina def. Princeton
2018: North Carolina def. Maryland
2017: UConn def. Maryland
2016: Delaware def. North Carolina
2015: Syracuse def. North Carolina
