How to watch 2025 NCAA field hockey championship on ESPNU

Open Extended Reactions

The race for the 2025 NCAA Division I field hockey championship is down to four teams. No. 2 Princeton will take on No. 3 Harvard in one semifinal matchup, followed by a showdown between top-ranked North Carolina and defending national champion Northwestern in the other. Both semifinals will take place Friday at Duke's Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. The winners will face off in the championship game on Sunday.

Northwestern seeks its second straight title and third since 2021. The Tar Heels have won a record 11 national championships, including back-to-back wins over the Wildcats in the final in 2022 and 2023.

Here are key facts about the 2025 NCAA Division I field hockey tournament:

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Friday

Semifinal No. 1: No. 2 Princeton vs. No. 3 Harvard, noon on ESPNU

Semifinal No. 2: No. 1 North Carolina vs. Northwestern, 2:30 p.m. on ESPNU

Sunday

National championship: 1 p.m. on ESPNU

Trophy presentation: 3 p.m. in the ESPN App

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all the action in the NCAA field hockey streaming hub.

Who has won the past 10 NCAA Division I field hockey championships?

2024: Northwestern def. Saint Joseph's

2023: North Carolina def. Northwestern

2022: North Carolina def. Northwestern

2021: Northwestern def. Liberty

2020: North Carolina def. Michigan

2019: North Carolina def. Princeton

2018: North Carolina def. Maryland

2017: UConn def. Maryland

2016: Delaware def. North Carolina

2015: Syracuse def. North Carolina

How can fans access more ESPN college sports coverage?

Check out the ESPN college sports hub page for the latest news, scores, rankings and more.