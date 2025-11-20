How to watch 2025 NCAA cross country championship on ESPNU

Open Extended Reactions

The field is set for the 2025 NCAA Division I cross country championship.

The country's top runners will compete for it all on Saturday at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia, Missouri, the home of the Mizzou men's and women's cross country teams.

BYU looks to retain its position atop the sport. The Cougars last season became the first school in 20 years to win the men's and women's cross country national titles in the same year. Colorado had been the last school to accomplish the feat in 2004.

Here are key facts about the 2025 NCAA Division I cross country championship:

Who won the past five NCAA Division I cross country championships?

2024: BYU (M), BYU (W)

2023: Oklahoma State (M), NC State (W)

2022: Northern Arizona (M), NC State (W)

2021: Northern Arizona (M), NC State (W)

2020: Northern Arizona (M), BYU (W)

