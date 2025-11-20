NCAA field hockey championship: All-time winners list

Field hockey was one of 12 women's sports added to the NCAA championship program during the 1981-82 school year. Since then, no school has dominated the sport more than North Carolina.
The Tar Heels have won 11 national championships in field hockey, including five in six seasons from 2018 to 2023. Old Dominion is in second place with nine titles, including two separate three-peats from 1982 to 1984 and 1990 to 1992.
A new champion will be decided during the 2025 NCAA field hockey championship on Nov. 23. Check out the all-time winners list for the NCAA field hockey championship below:
2024: Northwestern
2023: North Carolina
2022: North Carolina
2021: Northwestern
2020: North Carolina
2019: North Carolina
2018: North Carolina
2017: UConn
2016: Delaware
2015: Syracuse
2014: UConn
2013: UConn
2012: Princeton
2011: Maryland
2010: Maryland
2009: North Carolina
2008: Maryland
2007: North Carolina
2006: Maryland
2005: Maryland
2004: Wake Forest
2003: Wake Forest
2002: Wake Forest
2001: Michigan
2000: Old Dominion
1999: Maryland
1998: Old Dominion
1997: North Carolina
1996: North Carolina
1995: North Carolina
1994: James Madison
1993: Maryland
1992: Old Dominion
1991: Old Dominion
1990: Old Dominion
1989: North Carolina
1988: Old Dominion
1987: Maryland
1986: Iowa
1985: UConn
1984: Old Dominion
1983: Old Dominion
1982: Old Dominion
1981: UConn
Check out the ESPN college sports hub page for scores, rankings and more.