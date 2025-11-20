        <
        >

          NCAA field hockey championship: All-time winners list

          The North Carolina Tar Heels have won more NCAA field hockey championships than any other team. Jeffrey A. Camarati/UNC athletics
          • Keith Jenkins
          Nov 20, 2025, 03:33 PM

          Field hockey was one of 12 women's sports added to the NCAA championship program during the 1981-82 school year. Since then, no school has dominated the sport more than North Carolina.

          The Tar Heels have won 11 national championships in field hockey, including five in six seasons from 2018 to 2023. Old Dominion is in second place with nine titles, including two separate three-peats from 1982 to 1984 and 1990 to 1992.

          A new champion will be decided during the 2025 NCAA field hockey championship on Nov. 23. Check out the all-time winners list for the NCAA field hockey championship below:

          2024: Northwestern

          2023: North Carolina

          2022: North Carolina

          2021: Northwestern

          2020: North Carolina

          2019: North Carolina

          2018: North Carolina

          2017: UConn

          2016: Delaware

          2015: Syracuse

          2014: UConn

          2013: UConn

          2012: Princeton

          2011: Maryland

          2010: Maryland

          2009: North Carolina

          2008: Maryland

          2007: North Carolina

          2006: Maryland

          2005: Maryland

          2004: Wake Forest

          2003: Wake Forest

          2002: Wake Forest

          2001: Michigan

          2000: Old Dominion

          1999: Maryland

          1998: Old Dominion

          1997: North Carolina

          1996: North Carolina

          1995: North Carolina

          1994: James Madison

          1993: Maryland

          1992: Old Dominion

          1991: Old Dominion

          1990: Old Dominion

          1989: North Carolina

          1988: Old Dominion

          1987: Maryland

          1986: Iowa

          1985: UConn

          1984: Old Dominion

          1983: Old Dominion

          1982: Old Dominion

          1981: UConn

