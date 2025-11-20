NCAA field hockey championship: All-time winners list

Open Extended Reactions

Field hockey was one of 12 women's sports added to the NCAA championship program during the 1981-82 school year. Since then, no school has dominated the sport more than North Carolina.

The Tar Heels have won 11 national championships in field hockey, including five in six seasons from 2018 to 2023. Old Dominion is in second place with nine titles, including two separate three-peats from 1982 to 1984 and 1990 to 1992.

A new champion will be decided during the 2025 NCAA field hockey championship on Nov. 23. Check out the all-time winners list for the NCAA field hockey championship below:

2024: Northwestern

2023: North Carolina

2022: North Carolina

2021: Northwestern

2020: North Carolina

2019: North Carolina

2018: North Carolina

2017: UConn

2016: Delaware

2015: Syracuse

2014: UConn

2013: UConn

2012: Princeton

2011: Maryland

2010: Maryland

2009: North Carolina

2008: Maryland

2007: North Carolina

2006: Maryland

2005: Maryland

2004: Wake Forest

2003: Wake Forest

2002: Wake Forest

2001: Michigan

2000: Old Dominion

1999: Maryland

1998: Old Dominion

1997: North Carolina

1996: North Carolina

1995: North Carolina

1994: James Madison

1993: Maryland

1992: Old Dominion

1991: Old Dominion

1990: Old Dominion

1989: North Carolina

1988: Old Dominion

1987: Maryland

1986: Iowa

1985: UConn

1984: Old Dominion

1983: Old Dominion

1982: Old Dominion

1981: UConn

