NCAA cross country championship: All-time winners list

Cross country tests an athlete's endurance, strength, agility and mental toughness. The best cross country athletes also possess an ability to traverse difficult terrains and weather conditions.

In 2024, BYU rose to the top of the sport, becoming the first school in 20 years to win both the NCAA Division I men's and women's cross country national championships in the same year. The Cougars joined Colorado (2004), Stanford (1996 and 2003) and Wisconsin (1985) as the only schools to have both the reigning men's and women's cross country national titleholders.

Combining men's and women's events, Villanova has won the most overall championships, taking home 13 total titles. Arkansas is in second place with 12, and Oregon rounds out the top three with 10.

Check out an all-time winners list for the NCAA cross country championship below:

Note: Cross country was one of 12 women's sports added to the NCAA championship program during the 1981-82 school year.

2024: BYU (M), BYU (W)

2023: Oklahoma State (M), NC State (W)

2022: Northern Arizona (M), NC State (W)

2021: Northern Arizona (M), NC State (W)

2020: Northern Arizona (M), BYU (W)

2019: BYU (M), Arkansas (W)

2018: Northern Arizona (M), Colorado (W)

2017: Northern Arizona (M), New Mexico (W)

2016: Northern Arizona (M), Oregon (W)

2015: Syracuse (M), New Mexico (W)

2014: Colorado (M), Michigan State (W)

2013: Colorado (M), Providence (W)

2012: Oklahoma State (M), Oregon (W)

2011: Wisconsin (M), Georgetown (W)

2010: Oklahoma State (M), Villanova (W)

2009: Oklahoma State (M), Villanova (W)

2008: Oregon (M), Washington (W)

2007: Oregon (M), Stanford (W)

2006: Colorado (M), Stanford (W)

2005: Wisconsin (M), Stanford (W)

2004: Colorado (M), Colorado (W)

2003: Stanford (M), Stanford (W)

2002: Stanford (M), BYU (W)

2001: Colorado (M), BYU (W)

2000: Arkansas (M), Colorado (W)

1999: Arkansas (M), BYU (W)

1998: Arkansas (M), Villanova (W)

1997: Stanford (M), BYU (W)

1996: Stanford (M), Stanford (W)

1995: Arkansas (M), Providence (W)

1994: Iowa State (M), Villanova (W)

1993: Arkansas (M), Villanova (W)

1992: Arkansas (M), Villanova (W)

1991: Arkansas (M), Villanova (W)

1990: Arkansas (M), Villanova (W)

1989: Iowa State (M), Villanova (W)

1988: Wisconsin (M), Kentucky (W)

1987: Arkansas (M), Oregon (W)

1986: Arkansas (M), Texas (W)

1985: Wisconsin (M), Wisconsin (W)

1984: Arkansas (M), Wisconsin (W)

1983: UTEP (M)*, Oregon (W)

1982: Wisconsin (M), Virginia (W)

1981: UTEP (M), Virginia (W)

1980: UTEP (M)

1979: UTEP (M)

1978: UTEP (M)

1977: Oregon (M)

1976: UTEP (M)

1975: UTEP (M)

1974: Oregon (M)

1973: Oregon (M)

1972: Tennessee (M)

1971: Oregon (M)

1970: Villanova (M)

1969: UTEP (M)

1968: Villanova (M)

1967: Villanova (M)

1966: Villanova (M)

1965: Western Michigan (M)

1964: Western Michigan (M)

1963: San Jose State (M)

1962: San Jose State (M)

1961: Oregon State (M)

1960: Houston (M)

1959: Michigan State (M)

1958: Michigan State (M)

1957: Notre Dame (M)

1956: Michigan State (M)

1955: Michigan State (M)

1954: Oklahoma State (M)

1953: Kansas (M)

1952: Michigan State (M)

1951: Syracuse (M)

1950: Penn State (M)

1949: Michigan State (M)

1948: Michigan State (M)

1947: Penn State (M)

1946: Drake (M)

1945: Drake (M)

1944: Drake (M)

1942: Indiana/Penn State (M)

1941: Rhode Island (M)

1940: Indiana (M)

1939: Michigan State (M)

1938: Indiana (M)

*Vacated

