ORLANDO, Fla. -- Michael Zheng of Columbia became the ninth men's tennis player to repeat as an NCAA champion on Sunday and set an NCAA record for career tournament wins in the process.

Zheng, a senior, defeated Trevor Svajda of SMU 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 for his 19th tournament win, surpassing Virginia's Somdev Devvarman, who finished with 18 career victories in 2008.

Virginia captured the men's doubles title as senior Mans Dahlberg and junior Dylan Dietrich defeated Nikita Filin and Brandon Carpico of Ohio State 7-6 (3), 6-2. It's the fourth doubles title for the Cavaliers.

Both women's champions came from the state of North Carolina.

Tar Heels senior Reese Brantmeier defeated Berta Passola Folch of Cal 6-3, 6-3 for the second singles title in program history.

The N.C. State duo of freshman Victoria Osuigwe and junior Gabriella Broadfoot defeated Sophia Webster and Celia-Belle Mohr of Vanderbilt 7-5, 6-4, for the second NCAA title in program history, both coming in doubles.

The tournaments were held at the USTA National Campus and hosted by Central Florida.

NCAA team championships are held in the spring.