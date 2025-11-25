Open Extended Reactions

Quincy Wilson, who made history last year when at age 16 he became the youngest American male to compete at the Olympics in track, committed to Maryland on Monday.

Wilson, a 400-meter star, chose the Terrapins track program over a group of finalists that included Texas A&M, USC, UCLA and South Carolina.

Wilson lives in Gaithersburg, Maryland, and is a senior at the Bullis School in nearby Potomac.

"Quincy is a generational athlete who has the upside to continue to thrive at the top of our sport," said Maryland coach Andrew Valmon, who was a two-time Olympic gold medalist in the 4-by-400 relay (1988, 1992). "His support system here at Maryland, in his home state, is unmatched. I am excited to get to work on this next phase of his journey."

Wilson's career-best time of 44.10 seconds in the 400 is the U.S. high school record, the under-18 world record, the second-fastest time ever by an under-20 athlete in the event and was tied for the seventh-fasted time in the world at the end of the 2025 outdoor season, according to Maryland.

He was selected to be part of the U.S. team for the 2024 Paris Games, and ran in qualifying heats for the 4-by-400 team. The U.S. ultimately won gold in the event, and while Wilson didn't compete in the final, he still received a gold medal for helping it get there.