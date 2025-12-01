Open Extended Reactions

Undefeated Nebraska earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA women's volleyball tournament bracket released Sunday.

The five-time national champion Huskers (30-0) have dominated this season, dropping just seven sets. They lead Division I in hitting percentage at .352.

Dani Busboom Kelly, who won NCAA titles as both a Nebraska player and assistant, took over at her alma mater this season after longtime Huskers coach John Cook retired. Busboom Kelly led Louisville to the NCAA final in 2024, where the Cardinals lost to Penn State.

The other No. 1 seeds are Kentucky, Texas and Pitt. The Wildcats have won one NCAA title and the Longhorns have four. The Panthers reached the final four the past four seasons but lost in the semifinals each time.

Pitt and Stanford finished tied atop the ACC at 18-2, and the Cardinal won their head-to-head matchup 3-2 at Stanford on Nov. 14. But the Panthers' overall body of work secured them the last No. 1 seed, while nine-time NCAA champion Stanford is the No. 2 seed in Texas' region.

SEC regular-season and tournament champion Kentucky defeated Texas 3-2 in the conference tournament final. They would face each other in the national semifinals should they advance that far.

Defending national champion Penn State, the only school that has appeared in every NCAA tournament dating back to the event's start in 1981, is a No. 8 seed in Texas' quarter of the bracket. St. Thomas (Minnesota) and Toledo are both making their first appearance in the tournament.

The Big 12 led all leagues with 10 teams in the field, the Big Ten has nine, the ACC seven and the SEC five.

Early-round matches will be held from Dec. 4-6 on campus sites. The regionals, scheduled for Dec. 11-14, will be hosted by the four highest seeds still standing in each quarter of the bracket.

The final four is at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, for the third time in the tournament's history. It was there that Penn State won the championship in 2010 and Nebraska won its most recent title in 2017.

The national semifinals are Dec. 18 (ESPN) and the championship match is Dec. 21 (ABC).