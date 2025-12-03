2025 NCAA women's soccer championship: How to watch, schedule

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 NCAA Division I women's soccer tournament is down to four teams: No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Florida State, No. 1 Stanford and No. 2 TCU. The Seminoles and Horned Frogs will face off in one Women's College Cup national semifinal, followed by top-seeded Stanford taking on the Blue Devils in the other. Both games will take place Friday night at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Florida State, which has won four national championships since 2014 (2014, 2018, 2021 and 2023) is 2-0 all time against the Horned Frogs, including a 2-0 shutout win at TCU in 2023. Stanford, which won it all in 2011, 2017 and 2019 and finished runner-up to the Seminoles in 2023, is 7-5-1 all time against the Blue Devils. Duke defeated the Cardinal 4-1 in their last meeting on Oct. 10, 2024, in Palo Alto, California.

Here are key facts about the 2025 Women's College Cup national semifinals:

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Friday, Dec. 5

Semifinal: No. 3 Florida State vs. No. 2 TCU -- 6 p.m. on ESPNU

Semifinal: No. 2 Duke vs. No. 1 Stanford -- 8:45 p.m. on ESPNU

Monday, Dec. 8

Championship game -- 7 p.m. on ESPNU

Trophy presentation -- 9 p.m. in the ESPN App

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the NCAA women's soccer streaming hub.

