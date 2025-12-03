How to watch 2025 NCAA men's water polo championship on ESPNU

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 NCAA men's water polo tournament begins Friday at Stanford's Avery Aquatic Center. Top-seeded USC headlines the eight-team field, as the Trojans look to bounce back from their loss to UCLA in last season's national title game. All games will stream live on NCAA.com. Sunday's championship game will air on ESPNU.

Here are key facts about the 2025 NCAA men's water polo tournament:

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Friday, Dec. 5

3 p.m.: No. 1 USC vs. CUI

5 p.m.: No. 4 Fordham vs. San Jose State

7 p.m.: No. 2 UCLA vs. Princeton

9 p.m.: No. 3 Stanford vs. UC Davis

Saturday, Dec. 6

5 p.m.: Semifinal No. 1

7 p.m.: Semifinal No. 2

Sunday, Dec. 7

6 p.m.: Championship on ESPNU

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch the championship game on ESPNU, in the ESPN App and in the NCAA men's water polo streaming hub.

