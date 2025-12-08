        <
        >

          NCAA men's soccer championship: All-time winners list

          The Vermont Catamounts won the NCAA men's soccer championship in 2024. Katherine Gawlik/Icon Sportswire
          • ESPN
          Dec 8, 2025, 11:46 PM

          A new NCAA D1 men's soccer champion is crowned every year at the culmination of the College Cup.

          SLU is the winningest program in history, having taken home 10 titles since 1959. Indiana is second in all-time titles, with eight. Virginia slides in at third place, with seven championships.

          The Vermont Catamounts defeated the Marshall Bisons to take home the 2024 men's soccer championship. Check out the all-time NCAA men's soccer championship winners list below:

          2024: Vermont

          2023: Clemson

          2022: Syracuse

          2021: Clemson

          2020: Marshall

          2019: Georgetown

          2018: Maryland

          2017: Stanford

          2016: Stanford

          2015: Stanford

          2014: Virginia

          2013: Notre Dame

          2012: Indiana

          2011: North Carolina

          2010: Akron

          2009: Virginia

          2008: Maryland

          2007: Wake Forest

          2006: UC Santa Barbara

          2005: Maryland

          2004: Indiana

          2003: Indiana

          2002: UCLA

          2001: North Carolina

          2000: Connecticut

          1999: Indiana

          1998: Indiana

          1997: UCLA

          1996: St. Johns (NY)

          1995: Wisconsin

          1994: Virginia

          1993: Virginia

          1992: Virginia

          1991: Virginia

          1990: UCLA

          1989: Santa Clara/Virginia

          1988: Indiana

          1987: Clemson

          1986: Duke

          1985: UCLA

          1984: Clemson

          1983: Indiana

          1982: Indiana

          1981: Connecticut

          1980: San Francisco

          1979: SIU Edwardsville

          1978: San Francisco

          1977: Hartwick

          1976: San Francisco

          1975: San Francisco

          1974: Howard

          1973: St. Louis

          1972: St. Louis

          1971: Howard

          1970: St. Louis

          1969: St. Louis

          1968: Maryland/Michigan State

          1967: Michigan State/St. Louis

          1966: San Francisco

          1965: St. Louis

          1964: Navy

          1963: St. Louis

          1962: St. Louis

          1961: West Chester

          1960: St. Louis

          1959: St. Louis

          Check out the ESPN college sports hub page for scores, rankings and more.