NCAA men's soccer championship: All-time winners list

Open Extended Reactions

A new NCAA D1 men's soccer champion is crowned every year at the culmination of the College Cup.

SLU is the winningest program in history, having taken home 10 titles since 1959. Indiana is second in all-time titles, with eight. Virginia slides in at third place, with seven championships.

The Vermont Catamounts defeated the Marshall Bisons to take home the 2024 men's soccer championship. Check out the all-time NCAA men's soccer championship winners list below:

2024: Vermont

2023: Clemson

2022: Syracuse

2021: Clemson

2020: Marshall

2019: Georgetown

2018: Maryland

2017: Stanford

2016: Stanford

2015: Stanford

2014: Virginia

2013: Notre Dame

2012: Indiana

2011: North Carolina

2010: Akron

2009: Virginia

2008: Maryland

2007: Wake Forest

2006: UC Santa Barbara

2005: Maryland

2004: Indiana

2003: Indiana

2002: UCLA

2001: North Carolina

2000: Connecticut

1999: Indiana

1998: Indiana

1997: UCLA

1996: St. Johns (NY)

1995: Wisconsin

1994: Virginia

1993: Virginia

1992: Virginia

1991: Virginia

1990: UCLA

1989: Santa Clara/Virginia

1988: Indiana

1987: Clemson

1986: Duke

1985: UCLA

1984: Clemson

1983: Indiana

1982: Indiana

1981: Connecticut

1980: San Francisco

1979: SIU Edwardsville

1978: San Francisco

1977: Hartwick

1976: San Francisco

1975: San Francisco

1974: Howard

1973: St. Louis

1972: St. Louis

1971: Howard

1970: St. Louis

1969: St. Louis

1968: Maryland/Michigan State

1967: Michigan State/St. Louis

1966: San Francisco

1965: St. Louis

1964: Navy

1963: St. Louis

1962: St. Louis

1961: West Chester

1960: St. Louis

1959: St. Louis

Check out the ESPN college sports hub page for scores, rankings and more.