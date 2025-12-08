NCAA men's soccer championship: All-time winners list

A new NCAA D1 men's soccer champion is crowned every year at the culmination of the College Cup.
SLU is the winningest program in history, having taken home 10 titles since 1959. Indiana is second in all-time titles, with eight. Virginia slides in at third place, with seven championships.
The Vermont Catamounts defeated the Marshall Bisons to take home the 2024 men's soccer championship. Check out the all-time NCAA men's soccer championship winners list below:
2024: Vermont
2023: Clemson
2022: Syracuse
2021: Clemson
2020: Marshall
2019: Georgetown
2018: Maryland
2017: Stanford
2016: Stanford
2015: Stanford
2014: Virginia
2013: Notre Dame
2012: Indiana
2011: North Carolina
2010: Akron
2009: Virginia
2008: Maryland
2007: Wake Forest
2006: UC Santa Barbara
2005: Maryland
2004: Indiana
2003: Indiana
2002: UCLA
2001: North Carolina
2000: Connecticut
1999: Indiana
1998: Indiana
1997: UCLA
1996: St. Johns (NY)
1995: Wisconsin
1994: Virginia
1993: Virginia
1992: Virginia
1991: Virginia
1990: UCLA
1989: Santa Clara/Virginia
1988: Indiana
1987: Clemson
1986: Duke
1985: UCLA
1984: Clemson
1983: Indiana
1982: Indiana
1981: Connecticut
1980: San Francisco
1979: SIU Edwardsville
1978: San Francisco
1977: Hartwick
1976: San Francisco
1975: San Francisco
1974: Howard
1973: St. Louis
1972: St. Louis
1971: Howard
1970: St. Louis
1969: St. Louis
1968: Maryland/Michigan State
1967: Michigan State/St. Louis
1966: San Francisco
1965: St. Louis
1964: Navy
1963: St. Louis
1962: St. Louis
1961: West Chester
1960: St. Louis
1959: St. Louis
