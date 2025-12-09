2025 NCAA Men's soccer championship: How to watch, schedule

Open Extended Reactions

And then there were four.

The 2025 NCAA Division I men's soccer tournament is down to four teams: No. 16 Furman, NC State, No. 15 Saint Louis and Washington. Furman and Washington will square off in one Men's College Cup semifinal, while NC State and Saint Louis will clash in the other. Both matches will take place Friday night inside First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.

The winners will play Monday night for the 2025 Men's College Cup.

Here are key facts about the 2025 Men's College Cup semifinals:

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Friday, Dec. 12

Semifinal: Washington vs. No. 16 Furman - 6 p.m. on ESPNU

"NCAA Men's College Cup Studio Report" with Alyssa Lang and Paddy Foss - 8 p.m. on ESPNU

Semifinal: Saint Louis vs. No. 15 NC State - 8:30 p.m. on ESPNU

Monday, Dec. 15

Championship game - 7 p.m. on ESPNU

Trophy presentation - 9 p.m. in the ESPN App

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action on ESPNU, in the ESPN App and in the NCAA men's soccer streaming hub.

