Tim Cox will take over as Siena's lacrosse coach following the unexpected death of Liam Gleason last month, the school announced Tuesday.

Gleason promoted Cox to associate head coach in September. Gleason died following a fall at his home, and officials later revealed that his organs saved the lives of four individuals who were awaiting transplants.

Cox coached with Gleason for seven seasons at Siena.

"It is with great humility, honor, and gratitude to be able to carry forth the legacy of Liam Gleason, and lead the Siena men's lacrosse program forward," Cox said. "I've seen firsthand what can be accomplished when a program is built on positivity, trust, and belief, and Coach Gleason's core values will continue to serve as the foundation for our future."

Gleason led the Saints to the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference championship and a berth in the NCAA tournament this past season, which was his seventh at the Loudonville, New York, school.

Gleason left behind a wife and three children, and about $800,000 has been raised for his family in the weeks that have followed his death.

Like Gleason, Cox was a standout player at Albany, one of Siena's top rivals -- with the schools separated by only a few miles.

The ties between the Siena and Albany lacrosse programs were on full display when dozens of people -- including Siena players in uniform, school officials and members of the University at Albany athletic community -- lined a hospital hallway to pay tribute to Gleason as he was being wheeled into the surgery that ultimately became organ donation.

Gleason was only 41 when he died. A number of tributes to his life are expected over the coming lacrosse season, including when Siena and Albany play in Albany on March 17 in a rematch of a 2025 NCAA opening-round tournament game.