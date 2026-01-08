Open Extended Reactions

With the calendar flipped to 2026, college hockey teams are back from holiday break and ready to hit the iron of their conference schedules.

The Big Ten and NCHC have been the strongest leagues so far, with teams from those leagues holding down the top seven spots in the first USCHO poll of the new year. No. 1 Michigan, No. 2 Michigan State and No. 3 Wisconsin give the Big Ten a tight grip on the top of the rankings, with Nos. 4-7 held by North Dakota, Minnesota Duluth, Western Michigan and Denver of the NCHC.

Quinnipiac of the ECAC, Penn State of the Big Ten and Connecticut of Hockey East round out the top 10, with Dartmouth, Maine and Boston College not far behind.

An important change this season is the switch from the PairWise rankings to the NCAA Power Index, or NPI, to determine selection and seeding for the NCAA tournament. While the NPI is intended to address some statistical anomalies, preventing teams from being excessively rewarded for strong wins or penalized by poor losses, the overall effect is not expected to be drastically different from PairWise.

As we cross the imaginary midpoint of the season, ESPN college hockey analysts Sean Ritchlin and Andrew Raycroft break down the top storylines and teams on the rise, as well as provide early looks at the Hobey Baker race and what teams will be in Las Vegas on April 9 and 11 for the Frozen Four.

T.J. Hughes and Michigan head a Big Ten surge at the top of the national polls, with Michigan State close behind. Jaime Crawford/Getty Images

What is the most compelling storyline this season?

Sean Ritchlin: The decision by Gavin McKenna, the likely No. 1 pick in the upcoming NHL draft, to leave Major Juniors and play for Penn State has captured the full attention of the college hockey world. It represents a seismic shift in how elite prospects may view their development paths going forward.

College hockey has always been a proven development league, producing NHL stars through a model built on strength development, structure and maturity. But it was rarely viewed as a true alternative for generational Canadian talents who traditionally followed the CHL-to-NHL pipeline. McKenna's move challenges that longstanding model.

Andrew Raycroft: The changing landscape in men's hockey in general, with McKenna being a big part of that. With changes to eligibility rules and the increased influence of NIL money, it has been fascinating to see which programs have come together and built the best teams through the first half. So far the Big Ten is leading the way, with four of the top eight teams in the country based on NPI.

What team has been the most pleasant surprise so far?

Ritchlin: Dartmouth coach Reid Cashman has brought energy and edge to Hanover this season, building off last year's breakthrough 18-13-2 campaign. The Big Green have taken another step forward, showing pace, structure, and confidence under Cashman, though they recently ran into a buzzsaw, dropping games to surging Princeton and a typically disciplined Quinnipiac squad.

Raycroft: Sitting at No. 6 in NPI, Dartmouth has to be the answer here. After rising to No. 1 in the country with 12 straight wins to open the season, the Big Green have lost four in a row but there's no denying Cashman has done an amazing job.

What team are you looking to have a second-half surge?

Ritchlin: In his first season behind the bench, Dane Jackson has the North Dakota offense humming, averaging 3.77 goals per game and putting constant pressure on opponents. North Dakota sits first in the NCHC and is 16-4-0 overall, a familiar position for a league that continues to churn out national champions year after year. With pace, depth and scoring balance driving results, look for the Fighting Hawks to take another step in garnering national attention as the second half of the season unfolds.

Raycroft: Denver. With back-to-back Frozen Four appearances, look for David Carle to elevate his team in the second half. Ranked ninth in NPI and led by junior defensemen Eric Pohlkamp and Boston Buckberger, the Pioneers always face a difficult schedule in building their game for the postseason.

What's your early take on the Hobey Baker race?

Ritchlin: The first half of the season has pushed several players into the spotlight, including Michael Hage and Will Horcoff at Michigan, along with Cole Hutson at Boston University -- the likely favorite --and Max Plante at Minnesota. But a lot of players have a chance this year -- it remains to be seen who will catch the eye of the voters. Hutson has the flash and had a great season last year, which helps his cause.

Raycroft: This season's Hobey Baker race is wide open. The last few years have seen clear-cut finalists emerge by the halfway mark, but that's not the case this season. Arizona State's Cruz Lucious leads the country in scoring (12 goals, 20 assists), BU's Hutson leads defensemen in scoring (7 goals, 13 assists) and Michigan State goaltender Trey Augustine is at the top in save percentage (.938). All three are in the mix along with Plante, Pohlkamp and Arizona State's Bennett Schimek, among others.

Who are your picks to make the Frozen Four in Las Vegas?

Ritchlin

I may be going all West here -- and possibly all chalk -- but these teams have been impressive to this point. I'd love to see the UConn Huskies make the trip to Vegas, and they've got a legitimate chance. That said, I think the following teams sit a tier ahead right now.

Michigan has found its identity defensively while continuing to score at a high level. The consistency in net with Jack Ivankovic has been a difference maker, giving the Wolverines a dependable backbone heading into the stretch run.

North Dakota continues to impress in a conference that routinely dominates the national tournament. With Will Zellers returning from the World Juniors, the second half sets up well for another surge in Grand Forks.

Denver always seem to find a way when tournament time arrives. Coach David Carle has become a wizard in one-and-done settings, whether at the college level or on the World Juniors stage. It's hard not to envision the Pios rolling the dice in Vegas.

Michigan State won't forget last year's early exit in Toledo against Cornell. That lingering bad taste could be the fuel that drives a deeper, more focused postseason run this time around.

Raycroft

I agree the West is where the power is this season -- at least for the time being.

North Dakota: Freshman goaltender Jan Spunar is 10-0, while first-year coach Dane Jackson is leading the Fighting Hawks' resurgence.

Wisconsin: Mike Hastings has turned around the Badgers in his third year on campus. They have an 8-2 record in a tough Big Ten.

Western Michigan: The defending national champs will use their experience to work their way through the tourney. Coach Pat Ferschweiler and returning goalie Hampton Slukynsky will lead the way

Michigan State: The Spartans have been close to making the Frozen Four in recent years but this season, they will break through to Vegas. With one of the most talented lineups in the country, led by Augustine, MSU has all the pieces to go on a championship run.