The start of the 2026 college baseball season is almost here, and we can't wait for things to get started.
With a new, but familiar head coach at Tennessee after the departure of Tony Vitello to the San Francisco Giants, how will this year's Volunteers look underneath Josh Elander? And what about last year's defending champions, the LSU Tigers? Well, they're ranked in the top five of D1Baseball's preseason top 25, but another team that was in Omaha with them for the Men's College World Series is in the top spot. And big surprise, it's not a team from the SEC, which has been dominating college baseball as of late, taking seven of the past eight MCWS titles.
As we gear up for everything college baseball, here's what you need to know to stay up to date, plus the complete preseason ranking.
How to watch
What's the full schedule
Preseason top 25
Here is D1baseball.com's preseason top 25 ranking, plus information on each team's first game for the 2026 season.
All games are on Friday Feb. 13. All times Eastern.
1. UCLA Bruins
2025 record: 48-18
2025 finish: Lost in MCWS
First game for 2026: vs. UC San Diego at 8 p.m.
2. LSU Tigers
2025 record: 53-15
2025 finish: MCWS champions
First game for 2026: vs. Milwaukee at 3 p.m.
3. Texas Longhorns
2025 record: 44-14
2025 finish: Lost in Austin Regional
First game for 2026: vs. UC Davis at 7:30 p.m.
4. Mississippi State Bulldogs
2025 record: 36-23
2025 finish: Lost in Tallahassee Regional
First game for 2026: vs. Hofstra at 5 p.m.
5. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
2025 record: 41-19
2025 finish: Lost in Oxford Regional
First game for 2026: vs. Bowling Green at 4 p.m.
6. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
2025 record: 56-13
2025 finish: MCWS runner-up
First game for 2026: vs. Fairfield at 4 p.m.
7. Arkansas Razorbacks
2025 record: 50-15
2025 finish: Lost in MCWS semifinals
First game for 2026: vs. Oklahoma State at 8 p.m. (Shriners Children's College Showdown in Arlington, Texas)
8. Louisville Cardinals
2025 record: 42-24
2025 finish: Lost in MCWS semifinals
First game for 2026: vs. Michigan State at 4 p.m.
9. Auburn Tigers
2025 record: 41-20
2025 finish: Lost in Auburn Super Regional
First game for 2026: vs. Youngstown State, time TBA
10. TCU Horned Frogs
2025 record: 39-20
2025 finish: Lost in Corvallis Regional
First game for 2026: vs. Vanderbilt at 4 p.m. (Shriners Children's College Showdown in Arlington, Texas)
11. North Carolina Tar Heels
2025 record: 46-15
2025 finish: Lost in Chapel Hill Super Regional
First game for 2026: vs. Indiana at 4 p.m.
12. Oregon State Beavers
2025 record: 48-16-1
2025 finish: Lost in MCWS
First game for 2026: vs. Michigan at 4 p.m. (College Baseball Series in Surprise, Arizona)
13. Florida Gators
2025 record: 39-22
2025 finish: Lost in Conway Regional
First game for 2026: vs. UAB, time TBA
14. Tennessee Volunteers
2025 record: 46-19
2025 finish: Lost in Fayetteville Super Regional
First game for 2026: vs. Nicholls at 4:30 p.m.
15. Georgia Bulldogs
2025 record: 43-17
2025 finish: Lost in Athens Regional
First game for 2026: vs. Wright State at 3 p.m.
16. Florida State Seminoles
2025 record: 42-16
2025 finish: Lost in Corvallis Super Regional
First game for 2026: vs. James Madison at 5 p.m.
17. NC State Wolfpack
2025 record: 35-21
2025 finish: Lost in Auburn Regional
First game for 2026: vs. Washington at 2:30 p.m. (Puerto Rico Baseball Challenge in Ponce, Puerto Rico)
18. Kentucky Wildcats
2025 record: 31-26
2025 finish: Lost in Clemson Regional
First game for 2026: vs. UNC Greensboro at 4 p.m.
19. Clemson Tigers
2025 record: 45-18
2025 finish: Lost in Clemson Regional
First game for 2026: vs. Army at 4 p.m.
20. Southern Miss Golden Eagles
2025 record: 47-16
2025 finish: Lost in Hattiesburg Regional
First game for 2026: vs. UC Santa Barbara at 5 p.m.
21. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
2025 record: 39-22
2025 finish: Lost in Knoxville Regional
First game for 2026: vs. Houston at 9:30 a.m. (Puerto Rico Baseball Challenge in Ponce, Puerto Rico)
22. Miami Hurricanes
2025 record: 35-27
2025 finish: Lost in Louisville Super Regional
First game for 2026: vs. Lehigh at 7 p.m.
23. Vanderbilt Commodores
2025 record: 43-18
2025 finish: Lost in Nashville Regional
First game for 2026: vs. TCU at 4 p.m. (Shriners Children's College Showdown in Arlington, Texas)
24. Arizona Wildcats
2025 record: 44-21
2025 finish: Lost in MCWS
First game for 2026: vs. Stanford at 8 p.m. (College Baseball Series in Surprise, Arizona)
25. Texas A&M Aggies
2025 record: 30-26
2025 finish: Did not make NCAA tournament
First game for 2026: vs. Tennessee Tech, time TBA