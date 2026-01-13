        <
          College baseball 2026 - Preseason top 25 and how to watch

          Where does UCLA rank in the preseason top 25? Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images
          Jan 13, 2026, 05:00 PM

          The start of the 2026 college baseball season is almost here, and we can't wait for things to get started.

          With a new, but familiar head coach at Tennessee after the departure of Tony Vitello to the San Francisco Giants, how will this year's Volunteers look underneath Josh Elander? And what about last year's defending champions, the LSU Tigers? Well, they're ranked in the top five of D1Baseball's preseason top 25, but another team that was in Omaha with them for the Men's College World Series is in the top spot. And big surprise, it's not a team from the SEC, which has been dominating college baseball as of late, taking seven of the past eight MCWS titles.

          As we gear up for everything college baseball, here's what you need to know to stay up to date, plus the complete preseason ranking.

          How to watch

          Everything college baseball on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN3, ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX is accessible here, in addition to being available on the ESPN App.

          What's the full schedule

          You can check out the complete scoreboard here to stay up to date this spring.

          Preseason top 25

          Here is D1baseball.com's preseason top 25 ranking, plus information on each team's first game for the 2026 season.

          All games are on Friday Feb. 13. All times Eastern.

          1. UCLA Bruins

          2025 record: 48-18
          2025 finish: Lost in MCWS

          First game for 2026: vs. UC San Diego at 8 p.m.

          2. LSU Tigers

          2025 record: 53-15
          2025 finish: MCWS champions

          First game for 2026: vs. Milwaukee at 3 p.m.

          3. Texas Longhorns

          2025 record: 44-14
          2025 finish: Lost in Austin Regional

          First game for 2026: vs. UC Davis at 7:30 p.m.

          4. Mississippi State Bulldogs

          2025 record: 36-23
          2025 finish: Lost in Tallahassee Regional

          First game for 2026: vs. Hofstra at 5 p.m.

          5. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

          2025 record: 41-19
          2025 finish: Lost in Oxford Regional

          First game for 2026: vs. Bowling Green at 4 p.m.

          6. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

          2025 record: 56-13
          2025 finish: MCWS runner-up

          First game for 2026: vs. Fairfield at 4 p.m.

          7. Arkansas Razorbacks

          2025 record: 50-15
          2025 finish: Lost in MCWS semifinals

          First game for 2026: vs. Oklahoma State at 8 p.m. (Shriners Children's College Showdown in Arlington, Texas)

          8. Louisville Cardinals

          2025 record: 42-24
          2025 finish: Lost in MCWS semifinals

          First game for 2026: vs. Michigan State at 4 p.m.

          9. Auburn Tigers

          2025 record: 41-20
          2025 finish: Lost in Auburn Super Regional

          First game for 2026: vs. Youngstown State, time TBA

          10. TCU Horned Frogs

          2025 record: 39-20
          2025 finish: Lost in Corvallis Regional

          First game for 2026: vs. Vanderbilt at 4 p.m. (Shriners Children's College Showdown in Arlington, Texas)

          11. North Carolina Tar Heels

          2025 record: 46-15
          2025 finish: Lost in Chapel Hill Super Regional

          First game for 2026: vs. Indiana at 4 p.m.

          12. Oregon State Beavers

          2025 record: 48-16-1
          2025 finish: Lost in MCWS

          First game for 2026: vs. Michigan at 4 p.m. (College Baseball Series in Surprise, Arizona)

          13. Florida Gators

          2025 record: 39-22
          2025 finish: Lost in Conway Regional

          First game for 2026: vs. UAB, time TBA

          14. Tennessee Volunteers

          2025 record: 46-19
          2025 finish: Lost in Fayetteville Super Regional

          First game for 2026: vs. Nicholls at 4:30 p.m.

          15. Georgia Bulldogs

          2025 record: 43-17
          2025 finish: Lost in Athens Regional

          First game for 2026: vs. Wright State at 3 p.m.

          16. Florida State Seminoles

          2025 record: 42-16
          2025 finish: Lost in Corvallis Super Regional

          First game for 2026: vs. James Madison at 5 p.m.

          17. NC State Wolfpack

          2025 record: 35-21
          2025 finish: Lost in Auburn Regional

          First game for 2026: vs. Washington at 2:30 p.m. (Puerto Rico Baseball Challenge in Ponce, Puerto Rico)

          18. Kentucky Wildcats

          2025 record: 31-26
          2025 finish: Lost in Clemson Regional

          First game for 2026: vs. UNC Greensboro at 4 p.m.

          19. Clemson Tigers

          2025 record: 45-18
          2025 finish: Lost in Clemson Regional

          First game for 2026: vs. Army at 4 p.m.

          20. Southern Miss Golden Eagles

          2025 record: 47-16
          2025 finish: Lost in Hattiesburg Regional

          First game for 2026: vs. UC Santa Barbara at 5 p.m.

          21. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

          2025 record: 39-22
          2025 finish: Lost in Knoxville Regional

          First game for 2026: vs. Houston at 9:30 a.m. (Puerto Rico Baseball Challenge in Ponce, Puerto Rico)

          22. Miami Hurricanes

          2025 record: 35-27
          2025 finish: Lost in Louisville Super Regional

          First game for 2026: vs. Lehigh at 7 p.m.

          23. Vanderbilt Commodores

          2025 record: 43-18
          2025 finish: Lost in Nashville Regional

          First game for 2026: vs. TCU at 4 p.m. (Shriners Children's College Showdown in Arlington, Texas)

          24. Arizona Wildcats

          2025 record: 44-21
          2025 finish: Lost in MCWS

          First game for 2026: vs. Stanford at 8 p.m. (College Baseball Series in Surprise, Arizona)

          25. Texas A&M Aggies

          2025 record: 30-26
          2025 finish: Did not make NCAA tournament

          First game for 2026: vs. Tennessee Tech, time TBA