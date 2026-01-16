NCAA tabs flag football as an emerging sport for women

Open Extended Reactions

Flag football has been added to the NCAA's Emerging Sports for Women program and four other women's sports were elevated to championship status, the NCAA announced Friday.

Flag football has been one of the fastest-growing sports at the youth, high school and collegiate levels and will debut as an Olympic sport for men and women in 2028.

There were about 40 NCAA schools with women's flag football teams in 2025, and the organization projected that 60 could be competing this spring.

Nebraska on Friday announced that it would be the first power-conference school to add flag football as a varsity women's sport, with competition beginning in the spring of 2028.

The new championship sports are acrobatics and tumbling, stunt, Division II bowling and Division III women's wrestling.

"This moment reflects the growth of college sports, as schools continue to provide a record number of scholarships and opportunities across the NCAA," NCAA president Charlie Baker said. "By expanding championship opportunities, we celebrate the remarkable momentum of women's sports, ensuring more student-athletes have the chance to compete for national titles, represent their institutions and inspire future generations."

To become a championship sport, a minimum of 40 schools must sponsor it at the varsity level and meet contest and participation requirements.

At Nebraska, women's flag football would be the first sport added since beach volleyball in 2013. The season will run from January to May. Nebraska will immediately begin a coaching search and plans to have a roster of 20-25 players.