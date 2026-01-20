Dan Sturges, former Michigan State hockey player and ops director, dies

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Former Michigan State hockey player and director of hockey operations Dan Sturges died unexpectedly Monday at age 40.

An athletic department spokesperson said the school was informed of Sturges' death by his family. No other details were provided.

Sturges played for the Spartans from 2005 to 2009 and helped them win the national championship in 2007. He had worked for the program in East Lansing since returning in 2019.

″Dan Sturges was a beloved member of the Michigan State hockey family, and our entire community is stunned at this devastating news," coach Adam Nightingale said, adding that Sturges worked every day to make the program the best it could be. "His passion, dedication and impact will leave a lasting legacy."

Athletic director J Batt said Sturges "cared deeply about the student-athletes and staff in the hockey program and built genuine relationships with people throughout the department. To lose him so suddenly is a shock to all. The department's top priority at this time will be providing supportive resources to members of the hockey program and athletic department as they grieve."